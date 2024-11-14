PIEDMC approves expansion of Quaid-e-Azam Business Park

LAHORE: In the board meeting of Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company, it was approved to start work for the expansion of Quaid-e-Azam Business Park and enter into an agreement with solar companies as facilitators to provide solar energy to the industrialists.

The Board also approved the change in criteria for the appointment of external auditors and the minutes of the 166th BOD meeting.

It was decided in the meeting that for the establishment of new industrial zones in Sialkot and Rawalpindi, and the expansion projects of Quaid-e-Azam Business Park and Multan Industrial Estate, formal cases will be prepared and sent to the Punjab government for further approvals. The board was also informed about the implementation of the decisions of the 165th BOD meeting.

While speaking at the occasion, Chairman PIEDMC Javed Iqbal said that available resources are being fully utilized to provide the best facilities to the industrialists and to create ease of doing business for them. Special attention is being given to the colonization of the industrial zones so that an effective role could be played in the industrial and economic development of the province.

Board Members Shahzad Azam Khan, Sajid Saleem Minhas, Dr. Shahid Raza, Ali Hassam Asghar, Sohail Azhar, Mian Noman Kabir, Ahmed Khan, CEO PIEDMC Ali Muazzam Syed, along with relevant officers of the Department of Industries, Finance, P&D and TEVTA also participated in the meeting.

