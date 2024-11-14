AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
Print 2024-11-14

KP govt again seeks to participate in PIA bidding

Published 14 Nov, 2024

ISLAMABAD: After having formally conveyed its willingness to the federal government to buy Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has written another letter to Minister for Privatization Abdul Aleem Khan to participate in the sell-off bid of national flag carrier.

It emerged that KP Board of Investment and Trade Vice Chairman Hassan Masood Kunwar had written a letter to the privatisation minister. The letter mentioned that the board was now seeking an update on the matter. “Given the strategic importance of the process and the strong support for this initiative from the chief minister and the investment board, we kindly seek an update on the status of KP-BOIT proposal,” the letter said.

It was mentioned in the letter that the KP government was fully committed to revitalise the once prosperous image of the PIA.

PIA ‘national asset’, provinces welcome to buy airline on PC’s minimum expected price, says Aleem Khan

It said that KP-BOIT would appreciate any indication of when it might expect to discuss this matter further.

“The province’s trade and investment body remains ready to engage at your earliest convenience, prepared to elaborate on our strategic vision and our readiness to present a competitive and compelling bid that reflects our commitment to Pakistan’s aviation sector and the fact that the KP is one of the stakeholders in PIA, being part of the federation,” the letter added.

