AGL 40.39 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.98%)
AIRLINK 127.59 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.43%)
BOP 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
CNERGY 4.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.52%)
DFML 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.39%)
DGKC 86.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
FCCL 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.56%)
FFBL 65.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.31%)
FFL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
HUBC 110.27 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.64%)
HUMNL 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.89%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.98%)
KOSM 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.49%)
MLCF 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.29%)
NBP 59.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.93%)
OGDC 194.20 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (2.16%)
PAEL 28.66 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.98%)
PIBTL 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
PPL 150.80 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.49%)
PRL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
PTC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
SEARL 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -8.30 (-9.65%)
TELE 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.63%)
TOMCL 35.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
TPLP 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.48%)
TREET 16.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.46%)
TRG 52.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.99%)
UNITY 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.26%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,955 Increased By 71.5 (0.72%)
BR30 30,899 Increased By 298.5 (0.98%)
KSE100 93,878 Increased By 522.7 (0.56%)
KSE30 29,109 Increased By 177.8 (0.61%)
Nov 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-11-14

Development bank financing pledge gives summit early boost

Reuters Published 14 Nov, 2024 07:45am

BAKU: COP29 negotiators welcomed a pledge by major development banks to lift funding to poor and middle-income countries struggling with global warming as an early boost to the two-week summit. A group of lenders, including the World Bank, announced on Tuesday a joint goal of increasing this finance to $120 billion by 2030, a roughly 60% increase on the amount in 2023.

“I think it’s a very good sign,” Irish Climate Minister Eamon Ryan told Reuters on Wednesday.

“It’s very helpful. But that on its own won’t be enough”, Ryan said, adding countries and companies must also contribute.

China’s Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang said on Tuesday that Beijing has already mobilized around $24.5 billion to help developing countries address climate change.

Ryan’s view was echoed by Patrick Verkooijen, CEO of the Global Center on Adaptation who welcomed the announcement as “a shot in the arm for the climate finance discussion”

“But there is so much more work ahead,” he added.

The chief aim of the conference in Azerbaijan is to secure a wide-ranging international climate financing agreement that ensures up to trillions of dollars for climate projects. Developing countries are hoping for big commitments from rich, industrialized nations that are the biggest historical contributors to global warming, and some of which are also huge producers of fossil fuels.

“Developed countries have not only neglected their historical duty to reduce emissions, they are doubling down on fossil-fuel-driven growth,” said climate activist Harjeet Singh.

Wealthy countries pledged in 2009 to contribute $100 billion a year to help developing nations transition to clean energy and adapt to the conditions of a warming world.

But those payments were only fully met in 2022 and the pledge expires this year.

‘GET IT DONE’

Hopes for a strong deal have been dimmed by Donald Trump’s US election win. The President-elect has promised to again withdraw the US from international climate cooperation.

The United States is already the world’s largest oil and gas producer and Trump has vowed to maximize output.

Officials representing President Joe Biden’s outgoing administration at COP29 have said China and the European Union may need to pick up the slack if Washington cedes leadership. “We have a clear choice between a safer, cleaner, fairer future and a dirtier, more dangerous, and more expensive one.

World Bank UN climate change global warming Climate Fund climate finance Baku Multilateral development banks COP29 COP29 climate summit

Comments

200 characters

Development bank financing pledge gives summit early boost

ADB delegation meets minister: ‘Investment needed to prepare Discos for privatisation’

Matter referred to Cabinet committee: PC board rejects Rs10bn bid for PIA

KP govt again seeks to participate in PIA bidding

IMF briefed about recovery plan, local debt

Jam, World Bank team discuss export reform agenda

Conversion into welfare entity proposed: NA panel approves 30pc stake sale in SLIC

EV charging tariff delay: Govt apathy hits investors and consumers

NTDC admits delay in implementing power plan

FBR introduces new payment creation system

Islamic banking operations: Senate body to call CII scholars

Read more stories