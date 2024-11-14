Republicans pick John Thune as new US Senate leader

WASHINGTON: The Republicans in the US Senate picked John Thune as the chamber’s new leader Wednesday as lawmakers scrambling to prepare for President-elect Donald Trump’s new administration rejected his camp’s favored candidate.

Thune, who already holds a junior leadership position, bested John Cornyn of Texas in a run-off to replace outgoing party leader Mitch McConnell, having already seen off Florida’s Rick Scott, who was seen as most aligned with Trump. “This Republican team is united behind President Trump’s agenda, and our work starts today,” Thune, who represents South Dakota, said in a brief statement.

The Senate — the upper chamber of Congress — jealously guards its independence and institutional authority, and its leadership election was seen as a clue into how much leeway members intend to give Trump.

Cornyn had the longer history in the chamber, while Thune was always seen as most aligned with the traditionalist wing of the party led by McConnell.

Trump insiders had preferred Scott, an ardent loyalist who had promised to do the president-elect’s bidding.

Trump’s allies campaigned aggressively against Thune and Cornyn, pressuring individual senators in a push that has sparked a backlash — but Trump was wary of Scott’s unpopularity and did not publicly endorse him.

Trump threw down a challenge Sunday to any prospective leader, demanding that they allow “recess appointments” — the naming of cabinet members while the Senate is adjourned, bypassing the body’s normal confirmation process.

Thune — along with the others — passed Trump’s loyalty test by replying that he was open to the idea. Scott’s cheerleaders — a group that includes tech billionaire and Trump confidant Elon Musk, and far-right media personality Tucker Carlson — questioned Thune’s commitment to the incoming president, dredging up past opposition.