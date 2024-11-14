AGL 40.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
World Print 2024-11-14

India’s SC denounces demolitions of illegal properties

Reuters Published 14 Nov, 2024 08:18am

MUMBAI: India’s Supreme Court on Wednesday strongly criticised states which were demolishing properties of suspected criminals, a practise critics say targets mostly minority Muslims, and issued guidelines to authorities.

The verdict came in response to many petitions filed after demolitions in states ruled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in recent years.

BJP governments in the states have torn down what they say are illegal houses or shops of people accused of crimes, many of them Muslims, in what has come to be popularly known as “instant, bulldozer justice”.

Rights groups and opposition parties have denounced the practice, saying it targets mostly poor Muslims while circumventing the judicial process.

BJP governments have rejected the accusations and said such properties were in violation of local laws and the owners had been served notices. On Wednesday, a two-judge bench of the Supreme Court ruled that the state and its officials cannot take arbitrary action against suspects or convicts without following the due process of law.

India BJP Modi government Indian Supreme Court Muslim minority Indian minorities demolishing properties

