AGL 40.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
AIRLINK 127.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
BOP 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.8%)
CNERGY 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
DCL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.75%)
DFML 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.39%)
DGKC 86.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.29%)
FCCL 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
FFBL 65.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.54%)
FFL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
HUBC 110.48 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.83%)
HUMNL 14.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
KEL 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.18%)
KOSM 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.08%)
MLCF 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.29%)
NBP 60.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.26%)
OGDC 193.60 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (1.84%)
PAEL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.97%)
PIBTL 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.77%)
PPL 150.40 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.23%)
PRL 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.23%)
PTC 16.19 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
SEARL 78.20 Decreased By ▼ -7.80 (-9.07%)
TELE 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.02%)
TOMCL 35.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.59%)
TREET 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.11%)
TRG 52.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.01%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.68%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 9,949 Increased By 65.7 (0.66%)
BR30 30,910 Increased By 309.7 (1.01%)
KSE100 94,021 Increased By 665.8 (0.71%)
KSE30 29,143 Increased By 212 (0.73%)
Nov 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-14

WCLA signs MoU with RUDA

Recorder Report Published November 14, 2024 Updated November 14, 2024 08:34am

LAHORE: To improve accessibility for tourists by establishing a streamlined and innovative route to the Shahdara Historical Complex, the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA).

According to the Authority on Wednesday, the agreement is part of an ongoing effort to strengthen Lahore’s tourism infrastructure, providing visitors with a seamless, enriched experience while highlighting the city’s historical and cultural significance. This initiative is set to commence in the coming months, with updates on project progress and additional access points to be announced soon.

This new partnership will ease the flow of tourists by reducing rotation times and providing multiple, convenient access points from various parts of the city. The Shahdara Historical Complex, an iconic site housing heritage landmarks such as the tombs of Emperor Jahangir and Empress Nur Jahan, was a key destination for history enthusiasts and international visitors. The collaboration between WCLA and RUDA will allow for easier navigation to this treasured location, especially from alternative sides of the bridge, bringing added convenience and access from other areas within the city. Moreover, this new access route was expected to significantly alleviate congestion, enhancing the overall experience for tourists. By opening additional pathways, the initiative aligns with WCLA’s mission to preserve cultural heritage while promoting sustainable tourism.

Commenting on the agreement, WCLA Director General Kamran Lashari said that they were committed to preserving Lahore’s historical essence while creating infrastructure that supports a modern and accessible tourism experience. “Through this MoU with RUDA, we look forward to facilitating easier movement for tourists, allowing them to experience the Shahdara Historical Complex in a manner that respects its heritage and maximises convenience,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

RUDA WCLA

Comments

200 characters

WCLA signs MoU with RUDA

ADB delegation meets minister: ‘Investment needed to prepare Discos for privatisation’

Matter referred to Cabinet committee: PC board rejects Rs10bn bid for PIA

KP govt again seeks to participate in PIA bidding

IMF briefed about recovery plan, local debt

Jam, World Bank team discuss export reform agenda

Conversion into welfare entity proposed: NA panel approves 30pc stake sale in SLIC

EV charging tariff delay: Govt apathy hits investors and consumers

NTDC admits delay in implementing power plan

FBR introduces new payment creation system

Islamic banking operations: Senate body to call CII scholars

Read more stories