AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.77%)
BOP 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.21%)
CNERGY 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.39%)
DCL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.42%)
DFML 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.43%)
DGKC 86.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.15%)
FCCL 32.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
FFBL 64.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.1%)
FFL 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HUBC 109.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.02%)
KEL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.56%)
KOSM 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.93%)
MLCF 41.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.62%)
NBP 60.60 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.85%)
OGDC 190.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-2.41%)
PAEL 27.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.13%)
PPL 149.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-0.94%)
PRL 26.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
PTC 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.13%)
SEARL 86.02 Increased By ▲ 7.82 (10%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.47%)
TOMCL 35.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
TPLP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.91%)
TREET 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.9%)
TRG 53.35 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.12%)
UNITY 26.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.02%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 9,889 Decreased By -31.1 (-0.31%)
BR30 30,611 Decreased By -140.9 (-0.46%)
KSE100 93,355 Increased By 130.9 (0.14%)
KSE30 28,931 Increased By 46 (0.16%)
Nov 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine claims Crimea attack that killed Russian military official

AFP Published 13 Nov, 2024 05:43pm

KYIV: Ukraine orchestrated an attack on the annexed Crimean peninsula that killed a high-ranking Russian military official, a source in Ukraine’s security services told AFP on Wednesday.

The killing, which was confirmed by Moscow, is the latest in a string of targeted attacks on Russian military officers and pro-Kremlin public figures in occupied Ukrainian territory and within Russia.

The source in the Security Service of Ukraine said the agency had orchestrated a car bomb attack in the city of Sevastopol that killed senior naval officer Valery Trankovsky, a first rank captain in Russia’s Black Sea Fleet.

“As a result of the explosion, the Russian captain’s legs were blown off and he died of blood loss,” the source added in written comments.

It described Trankovsky as “war criminal” responsible for the launch of cruise missiles from the Black Sea at civilian targets in Ukraine.

Ukraine can’t trademark Russia warship taunt, EU court rules

The car exploded and caught fire in the city’s eastern Gagarin district around 0700 GMT, the Russian-installed Sevastopol governor, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said.

“As a result of an improvised explosive device fixed to the bottom of the car exploding, a Russian armed forces serviceman was killed,” Russia’s Investigative Committee said in a statement after the incident, without naming Trankovsky.

They said they had opened an investigation into “the fact of committing a terrorist attack”.

A witness who spoke to Moskovsky Komsomolets tabloid said the driver was thrown by the impact on to the passenger seat and “everyone realised immediately that he had been blown up”.

“The explosives had been placed on the side of the driver’s seat,” the unnamed woman said, adding that the car had been moving at the time of the blast.

Shrapnel from the explosion hit several other vehicles but no one was injured, the witness added.

In October, Ukraine claimed responsibility for a car bomb attack that killed an official at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

In April, a car bomb in Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine’s eastern Lugansk region killed a Moscow-appointed government official.

Russia Ukraine Crimea Ukraine conflict RUssia Ukraine war Russian attacks

Comments

200 characters

Ukraine claims Crimea attack that killed Russian military official

Without climate justice, there can be no real resilience: PM Shehbaz addresses COP29

Rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

CCL Holding submits public intention to acquire 50% stake, control in Mitchells Fruit Farms

KSE-100 closes marginally higher in choppy trading

Trump names Elon Musk to role leading government efficiency drive

UK’s The Guardian stops posting on ‘toxic media platform’ X

Religious ministry, PIA agree to provide travel services for 35,000 Hajj pilgrims

5.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

OGDCL begins gas production from Uch-35 well in Balochistan

Shaheen Afridi reclaims No.1 ODI bowler ranking

Read more stories