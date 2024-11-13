AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
South Korea says North Korean soldiers are fighting Ukraine forces

Reuters Published 13 Nov, 2024 04:49pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SEOUL: North Korean soldiers have engaged in combat operations against Ukraine alongside their Russian allies, South Korea’s spy agency said on Wednesday.

Seoul’s confirmation comes amid growing global criticism as the two countries strengthen military ties, after Pyongyang sent thousands of troops to Russia’s Kursk region to aid its war with Ukraine.

“The National Intelligence Service estimates that North Korean troops dispatched to Russia have moved to the Kursk region over the past two weeks,” the agency said in a statement.

More than 10,000 North Korean troops in Russia for Ukraine war, says South Korea

They had completed deployment to the battlefield, and were already participating in combat operations, it added.

On Tuesday, North Korean state media said Pyongyang had ratified a mutual defence treaty with Russia signed in June by the two countries’ leaders, providing for each to come to the other’s aid in case of an armed attack.

