AGL 40.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 127.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.7%)
BOP 6.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.61%)
DCL 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.53%)
DFML 41.69 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
DGKC 87.33 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
FCCL 32.40 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.81%)
FFBL 64.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.66%)
FFL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
HUBC 109.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.9%)
HUMNL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.95%)
KEL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.56%)
KOSM 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (7.02%)
MLCF 41.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.38%)
NBP 59.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.78%)
OGDC 192.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-1.23%)
PAEL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
PIBTL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.13%)
PPL 150.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.24%)
PRL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.53%)
PTC 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.69%)
SEARL 82.30 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (5.24%)
TELE 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.01%)
TOMCL 35.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.78%)
TPLP 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.4%)
TREET 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.01%)
TRG 53.18 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.8%)
UNITY 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.94%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 9,905 Decreased By -15.6 (-0.16%)
BR30 30,727 Decreased By -24.9 (-0.08%)
KSE100 93,315 Increased By 90.2 (0.1%)
KSE30 28,916 Increased By 31.2 (0.11%)
Nov 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Xi Jinping leaves China for APEC meeting in Peru: state media

AFP Published 13 Nov, 2024 01:16pm

BEIJING: Chinese leader Xi Jinping headed to Peru on Wednesday, state media said, bound for a summit of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) organisation leaders overshadowed by fears of renewed global trade tensions under Donald Trump.

Xi will join leaders from the United States and other Asia-Pacific nations in the Peruvian capital Lima for the APEC gathering, after which he will go to Brazil.

China – the world’s second-largest economy – is grappling with a prolonged housing crisis and sluggish consumption that could worsen under Trump, who has promised to slap 60 percent tariffs on Chinese imports.

While in Peru, the Chinese leader will also inaugurate South America’s first Chinese-funded port, in Chancay, around 50 miles (80 kilometres) north of Lima.

China, Russia must strengthen solidarity as challenges increase, Wang Yi says

Expected to serve as a major trade hub, the $3.5-billion complex is seen as symbolic of Beijing’s growing influence in South America, where it has built a vast array of railways, highways and other infrastructure.

Bilateral trade between the Asian giant and Peru, one of Latin America’s fastest-growing economies over the past decade, stood at nearly $36 billion in 2023, making Peru China’s fourth-largest Latin American trading partner.

Chancay port will also serve Chile, Colombia and Ecuador, among other South American countries, allowing them to skirt ports in Mexico and the United States for trade with Asia.

Starting Wednesday, Lima will receive government ministers and business leaders of APEC member countries, which also include Russia, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Chile and Australia.

Ministerial meetings will take place Thursday, followed by talks at the level of heads of state the following two days.

State broadcaster CCTV said Xi will be accompanied in Peru by Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Donald Trump Xi Jinping Wang Yi Peru Latin American Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation APEC APEC Economic Leaders

Comments

200 characters

Xi Jinping leaves China for APEC meeting in Peru: state media

FBR tells IMF: No need for contingency revenue measures

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

Religious ministry, PIA agree to provide travel services for 35,000 Hajj pilgrims

CCL Holding submits public intention to acquire 50% stake, control in Mitchells Fruit Farms

Trump names Elon Musk to role leading government efficiency drive

Japan approves $18.5mn grant for Pakistan’s flood management project

5.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

OGDCL begins gas production from Balochistan

Oil pares losses on tight supply but cloudy demand caps gains

DFIs having interests in IPPs move Nepra

Read more stories