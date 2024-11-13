5.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

A 5.3 magnitude earthquake jolted parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad on Wednesday.

The tremors were reported in Nowshera, Peshawar, Abbottabad, Malakand, Kohat, Buner, Swat, Swabi and Landi Kotal.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) said the earthquake’s epicenter was located in the Afghanistan-Tajikistan Border Region and its depth was 220 kilometers.

The quake had a longitude of 71.19 East and a latitude of 36.51 North.

There have been no reports of loss of life or damage to property.

In September, a 5.7 magnitude earthquake jolted parts of Punjab, Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Tremors were felt in Lahore, Gujranwala, Jhang, Chiniot, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Multan, and Faisalabad.

The quake was also felt in Malakand, Dera Ismail Khan. It had a longitude of 70.51 East and a latitude of 31.29 North.