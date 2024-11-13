AGL 40.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-13

PM lauds MWL’s commitment to promoting Islamic unity

APP Published 13 Nov, 2024 06:33am

BAKU: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday appreciated the unwavering commitment of the Muslim World League (MWL) to promoting Islamic unity and fostering mutual understanding around the world.

The prime minister said this responding to a social media post by MWL Secretary General Mohammed Al-Issa after they met in Riyadh on the sidelines of the Arab-Islamic Summit.

Mohammed Al-Issa, on his X timeline had expressed his pleasure to meet the prime minister and thanked him for recognising the MWL’s active role in fostering Islamic solidarity, its pioneering efforts to unify the positions of Muslim scholars, and its ongoing global initiatives in conveying the true message of Islam.

