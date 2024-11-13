AGL 40.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
AIRLINK 127.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.38%)
BOP 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.36%)
CNERGY 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.17%)
DCL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
DFML 41.92 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.06%)
DGKC 86.77 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.22%)
FCCL 32.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
FFBL 64.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.73%)
FFL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
HUBC 109.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.81%)
HUMNL 14.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
KEL 5.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.12%)
MLCF 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.6%)
NBP 59.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.32%)
OGDC 195.25 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.29%)
PAEL 28.34 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.4%)
PIBTL 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.38%)
PPL 151.65 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.32%)
PRL 26.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.34%)
PTC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
SEARL 78.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.81%)
TOMCL 35.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.67%)
TPLP 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.9%)
TREET 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.51%)
TRG 52.94 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.34%)
UNITY 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 9,915 Decreased By -5.2 (-0.05%)
BR30 30,757 Increased By 5.9 (0.02%)
KSE100 93,270 Increased By 45.1 (0.05%)
KSE30 28,895 Increased By 10.5 (0.04%)
Nov 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports Print 2024-11-13

Pakistan asks ICC to explain India Champions Trophy refusal

AFP Published 13 Nov, 2024 06:33am

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said Tuesday it has asked the sport’s governing body to explain India’s refusal to send a team to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy next year.

The International Cricket Council informed the PCB last week that India would not tour Pakistan for the eight-team tournament, leaving the fate of the event hanging in the balance.

Pakistan had previously rejected the option of a hybrid arrangement that would allow India to play their matches at neutral venues, for example in the United Arab Emirates.

“The PCB has responded to last week’s ICC letter seeking clarifications for the Indian Board’s decision not to travel to Pakistan for next year’s Champions Trophy,” Sami-Ul-Hasan told AFP.

Deteriorating political ties have meant the bitter rivals have not played a bilateral cricket series for over a decade — squaring off only in ICC multi-nation events.

The nuclear-armed neighbours have fought three wars since being carved out of the subcontinent’s partition in 1947 and that rivalry is often reflected on the cricket field.

Any cricket match between the two is among the most watched events on the global sporting calendar.

Pakistani media reported on Tuesday that the PCB would be unwilling to accept security reasons for India’s refusal to visit.

New Zealand have toured Pakistan three times in the past two years, with England visiting twice and Australia once in the same period.

Pakistan also visited India for last year’s ODI World Cup and the PCB had expected the gesture to be reciprocated for the Champions Trophy.

The Champions Trophy is slated to be played across three venues — Lahore, Rawalpindi and Karachi — from February 19 to March 9 next year.

But a final schedule due to be announced this week has been postponed over the stand-off — which PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi termed disappointing.

“Almost every country wants the tournament to be played in Pakistan and it will be disappointing if they don’t come,” Naqvi, who is also the interior minister, said last week.

“I don’t think anyone should make this a political matter. We’ll give every team as many facilities as we can.” Naqvi said Pakistan would consider pulling out of events in India as a response.

“Pakistan has shown great gestures to India in the past, and we’d like to say clearly India shouldn’t expect such friendly gestures from us every time”.

India is due to host the women’s ODI World Cup and Asia Cup next year and will co-host the Twenty20 World Cup with Sri Lanka in 2026.

Icc PCB Pakistan and India ICC Champions Trophy 2025 ICC Champions Trophy matches

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan asks ICC to explain India Champions Trophy refusal

Power Division fails to deliver on PMO’s tasks

Aurangzeb shares update on state of economy with French envoy

FBR makeover: ECC approves five key areas

OGDCL begins gas production from Balochistan

FBR tells IMF: No need for contingency revenue measures

CDWP approves 7 uplift projects worth Rs559.766bn

Constitutional bench to proceed sans Justice Ayesha

Customer services: Banks mandated to address complaints within 30 days

Export boost: Pharma sector urges govt to lend a helping hand

Civil servants’ kin: ED to repeal contract job policy guidelines

Read more stories