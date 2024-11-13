AGL 40.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
Nov 13, 2024
World Print 2024-11-13

Trump confirms China hawk Waltz as national security advisor

AFP Published 13 Nov, 2024 06:33am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump on Tuesday confirmed his pick of Mike Waltz, a former US special forces officer and a noted foreign policy hawk, for the influential role of national security advisor.

Trump described the Republican congressman as “a nationally recognized leader in national security” and “an expert on the threats posed by China, Russia, Iran, and global terrorism.”

The decorated former Green Beret is set to be one of Trump’s closest advisors in the incoming US administration, as it faces a raft of foreign policy challenges, including the wars in Ukraine, Gaza and Lebanon.

Waltz has publicly framed China as an “existential” threat to the United States.

He is harshly critical of Russia’s government, while arguing that the current US policy of boosting Ukraine’s war effort needs to end in favor of Trump’s so-far vague promise of a negotiated settlement.

“Just pouring more billions in (to Ukraine) is the definition of insanity at this point,” he has said.

The Florida congressman delivered a speech praising Trump at the Republican National Convention in July in which he called for “peace through America’s strength.”

In a statement, Trump described Waltz as “a strong champion of my America First Foreign Policy agenda.”

