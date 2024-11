OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Rocket fire from Lebanon on Tuesday killed two men in their 40s in northern Israel, close to the town of Nahariya, first responders said.

Emergency medic Dor Vakinin said a rocket hit a warehouse and that emergency teams arrived on the scene “quickly”.

“There was a lot of destruction and an active fire,” he said. “We performed medical examinations on two men who were lying unconscious and suffering from severe injuries to their bodies.