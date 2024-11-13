Bus falls into Indus River, killing 14

GILGIT A bus carrying 27 passengers fell into the Indus River in northern Pakistan on Tuesday, killing 14 people, according to a statement from the Gilgit Baltistan authorities.

Twelve of the remaining passengers are missing, and one passenger has survived the accident with injuries, the statement from the authorities said.

The accident occurred due to speeding, and the driver losing control of the vehicle, according to the authorities.

According to local broadcaster Geo, the bus was part of a wedding procession headed toward Pakistan’s Chakwal district when it fell into the river from Telchi bridge at the limits of Diamer district.