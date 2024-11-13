AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 127.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.36%)
CNERGY 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.96%)
DCL 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
DFML 41.68 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
DGKC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.6%)
FCCL 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
FFBL 64.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.75%)
FFL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
HUBC 109.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
KEL 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
KOSM 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
MLCF 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
NBP 59.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
OGDC 195.20 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.26%)
PAEL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.97%)
PIBTL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.38%)
PPL 151.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.05%)
PRL 26.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.97%)
PTC 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.25%)
SEARL 78.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.24%)
TELE 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.08%)
TOMCL 35.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.5%)
TPLP 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.4%)
TREET 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.64%)
TRG 53.21 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.85%)
UNITY 26.66 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 9,918 Decreased By -2.3 (-0.02%)
BR30 30,749 Decreased By -2.1 (-0.01%)
KSE100 93,368 Increased By 143 (0.15%)
KSE30 28,927 Increased By 41.9 (0.14%)
Nov 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-13

Bus falls into Indus River, killing 14

Reuters Published 13 Nov, 2024 06:33am

GILGIT A bus carrying 27 passengers fell into the Indus River in northern Pakistan on Tuesday, killing 14 people, according to a statement from the Gilgit Baltistan authorities.

Twelve of the remaining passengers are missing, and one passenger has survived the accident with injuries, the statement from the authorities said.

The accident occurred due to speeding, and the driver losing control of the vehicle, according to the authorities.

According to local broadcaster Geo, the bus was part of a wedding procession headed toward Pakistan’s Chakwal district when it fell into the river from Telchi bridge at the limits of Diamer district.

Gilgit Baltistan Indus River bus accident passengers bus

Comments

200 characters

Bus falls into Indus River, killing 14

Power Division fails to deliver on PMO’s tasks

Aurangzeb shares update on state of economy with French envoy

FBR makeover: ECC approves five key areas

OGDCL begins gas production from Balochistan

FBR tells IMF: No need for contingency revenue measures

CDWP approves 7 uplift projects worth Rs559.766bn

Constitutional bench to proceed sans Justice Ayesha

Customer services: Banks mandated to address complaints within 30 days

Export boost: Pharma sector urges govt to lend a helping hand

Civil servants’ kin: ED to repeal contract job policy guidelines

Read more stories