Alarming increase in smog: All educational institutes closed in Rawalpindi Division till 17th

ISLAMABAD: Growing air pollution and alarming increase in smog has forced the authorities to close all the educational institutes across Rawalpindi Division till November 17.

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Punjab’s notification has mandated closure of all schools, colleges, including private tuition centres, up to the higher secondary level (12th Grade/A-level) in Rawalpindi Division like other districts of the province.

The EPA has also ordered a shift to online learning in an effort to protect students’ health from hazardous air conditions, which have caused an increase in respiratory and eye-related diseases.

Health officials have reported an alarming increase in cases of lung and respiratory ailments, eye and throat irritation, conjunctivitis, and allergies, all of which are attributed to exposure to polluted air, smoke, and chemical particles.

UNICEF has also issued a warning on Monday that smog has badly affected over 11 million children under five years of age.

The Punjab Government had already closed all educational institutes in Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, DG Khan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, and Sargodha Divisions.

All institutions in aforementioned divisions will remain closed from November 13 to November 17, 2024, with classes shifting online during this period.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024