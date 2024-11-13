AGL 40.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
Sports Print 2024-11-13

Pakistan Under-19 looks ahead to tri-series challenge

Muhammad Saleem Published 13 Nov, 2024 06:33am

LAHORE: Pakistan Under-19 are all set to take on Afghanistan and hosts UAE in the U-19 tri-series commencing from Wednesday (today) at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

The 50-over tournament will be played on a double-league basis and the final will be staged on 26th November.

Saad Baig-led side, since their arrival in Dubai, have gone through three practice sessions in order to acclimatize with the local conditions. At the conclusion of the tri-series, Pakistan will feature in an eight-team ACC U19 Asia Cup, which will take place from 29th November to 8th December in Dubai and Sharjah.

Among the 15-member squad, three players – Saad Baig, Shahzaib Khan and Tayyab Arif had the experience of playing at the ICC Academy, as they were part of the squad which featured in ACC U-19 Asia Cup held last year at the same venue.

Saad Baig on the eve of the tournament, said, “The preparation for the tournament has been good, the players have had good training sessions here and now we are looking forward to tomorrow’s game and the rest of the tournament. Both Afghanistan and UAE are strong sides and playing against them will provide us a great opportunity to get our combination right before going into the all-important ACC U-19 Asia Cup taking place later this month.”

Pakistan U-19 squad: Saad Baig (captain, wicket-keeper) (Karachi), Abdul Subhan (Abbottabad), Ali Raza (Sialkot), Faham-ul-Haq (Lahore), Farhan Yousuf (Lahore), Haroon Arshad (Karachi), Hassan Khan (Rawalpindi), Mohammad Ahmed (Lahore), Mohammad Huzaifa (Bahawalpur), Mohammad Riazullah (Abbottabad), Naveed Ahmed Khan (Karachi), Shahzaib Khan (Abbottabad), Tayyab Arif (Sialkot), Umar Zaib (Abbottabad) and Usman Khan (FATA).

Non-travelling reserves: Ahmed Hussain (Peshawar), Rizwanullah (Karachi) and Yahya bin Abdul Rehman (Lahore).

