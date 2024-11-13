AGL 40.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
Published 13 Nov, 2024

GFS Builders’ new Chawla Market project inaugurated at Orangi Town Residency

Press Release Published 13 Nov, 2024 08:23am

KARACHI: GFS Builders and Developers organised a Haleem feast in honour of the families who booked units in the Orangi Town Residency project at Chawla Market.

On this occasion, the new Chawla Market project of GFS Builders and Developers, Orangi Town Residency, was inaugurated. A large number of booking families attended the event.

HOD Syed Muhammad Anil and Sales Manager Jamal Sheikh mentioned that Bilal Heights is a significant project by GFS Builders, successfully progressing in Karachi. “This project offers plots of various sizes -both residential and commercial- located in the prime area of Orangi Town, Karachi. GFS Builders has provided all essential facilities for clients, including schools, markets, parks, healthcare services, a gym, mosques, and a CCTV security system, creating an appealing location for living and business.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

GFS Builders GFS Builders and Developers Orangi Town Residency

