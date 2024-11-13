President FPCCI elected VP CACCI for 2024 -26

KARACHI: Atif Ikram Sheikh, President FPCCI, has been elected as the Vice President of the Confederation of Asia - Pacific Chambers of Commerce & Industry (CACCI) for the tenure of 2024 - 26, during 38th CACCI Conference held in Singapore. Additionally, he was also appointed as the Head of Budget Commission of CACCI.

It is pertinent to note that CACCI is one of the world’s most influential trade alliances comprising of 27 countries.

Atif Ikram Sheikh informed that he has invited CACCI member countries to hold their conference in Pakistan in December 2025; and, the member countries have agreed to honor his invitation. It will be an event of international significance for Pakistan when it comes to trade and economic growth, he added.

Atif Ikram Sheikh, President FPCCI & VP CACCI, underscored the significance of CACCI and said that Pakistan is all geared-up to play a proactive role in multilateral trade politics and advocacy to support the government’s vision to promote Pakistan’s exports. He explained that CACCI member countries have collective GDP running into trillions of dollars; and, therefore CACCI is very important for Pakistan in all aspects of economic cooperation, trade, investments, JVs, tourism, B2B linkages, chamber-to-chamber cooperation and bilateral economic cooperation with the member countries.

Atif Ikram Sheikh participated as a panelist in the prestigious Asia - Pacific Economic Forum’s session on the “Future of Trade: Digitalization, E-commerce and Cross-Border Collaboration.” The session was organized by Singapore Manufacturing Federation; in collaboration with the Confederation of Asia - Pacific Chambers of Commerce & Industry (CACCI), during 38th CACCI Conference 2024.

President FPCCI discussed future of trade & commerce; Pakistan’s e-commerce growth and emerging e-commerce industry and it’s potential. He also elaborated on the importance of digitalization for Pakistan’s economic development; business collaborations; need for bilateral & multilateral cooperation between business communities and private-sectors across countries.

Atif Ikram Sheikh urged the Confederation of Asia-Pacific Chambers of Commerce & Industry (CACCI) members to forge a formidable geo-economic alliance between Asia-Pacific & South Asia to capitalize on the emerging and untapped multilateral trade potentialities. He has emerged as the leading Pakistani business leader to be elected as VP CACCI; and, it is a national achievement vis-à-vis trade, investment and economic diplomacy and linkages - receiving accolades from government officials, prominent business personalities and diplomats.

