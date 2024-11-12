AGL 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.2%)
AIRLINK 127.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.27%)
BOP 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
CNERGY 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.77%)
DCL 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
DFML 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.75%)
DGKC 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.72%)
FCCL 32.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.77%)
FFBL 65.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FFL 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.91%)
HUBC 110.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.92%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.41%)
KOSM 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.77%)
MLCF 41.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.02%)
NBP 60.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.36%)
OGDC 194.48 Decreased By ▼ -3.16 (-1.6%)
PAEL 27.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-3.65%)
PIBTL 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.39%)
PPL 150.52 Decreased By ▼ -3.64 (-2.36%)
PRL 27.08 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (8.32%)
PTC 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
SEARL 78.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TOMCL 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.08%)
TPLP 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.11%)
TREET 15.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.56%)
TRG 52.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.24%)
UNITY 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 9,920 Decreased By -52.1 (-0.52%)
BR30 30,751 Decreased By -346.3 (-1.11%)
KSE100 93,225 Decreased By -423.8 (-0.45%)
KSE30 28,885 Decreased By -132.9 (-0.46%)
Nov 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Pentagon leaker Teixeira faces sentencing, US seeks 17-year prison term

Reuters Published 12 Nov, 2024 04:34pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BOSTON: Prosecutors will urge a US judge on Tuesday to sentence Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira to nearly 17 years in prison for leaking online highly classified military documents, including records related to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Teixeira, 22, will appear before a federal judge in Boston for sentencing after pleading guilty to perpetrating what US prosecutors call “one of the most significant and consequential violations of the Espionage Act in American history.”

Teixeira, who has remained in custody since his arrest in April 2023, pleaded guilty in March to six counts of willful retention and transmission of classified information relating to national defense over a leak last year of a trove of classified records to a group of gamers on the messaging app Discord.

Teixeira is slated to face a court-martial in March on separate military charges brought by the Air Force that he obstructed justice and failed to obey a lawful order. His military lawyers are negotiating a resolution of the case, according to his defense team.

North Korea has sent 10,000 troops to train in Russia: Pentagon

Before his arrest, Teixeira had been an airman 1st class at Otis Air National Guard Base on Cape Cod in Massachusetts, where he worked as a cyber defense operations journeyman, or information technology support specialist.

Despite being a low-level airman, Teixeira held a top-secret security clearance, and starting in January 2022 began accessing hundreds of classified documents related to topics including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to prosecutors.

Teixeira shared classified information on chatting app Discord in private servers while bragging that he had access to “stuff for Israel, Palestine, Syria, Iran and China,” according to prosecutors.

He did so even though his superiors admonished him twice in 2022 about his handling of classified information and warned him against conducting deep dives into intelligence information, prosecutors say.

Israeli authorities probe suspected Gaza intelligence leak by Netanyahu aide

His leaks included information concerning the provision of equipment to Ukraine and how it would be used, following Russia’s 2022 invasion.

Teixeira’s lawyers in court papers said he “sincerely regrets the decisions that he made and the harm it has caused,” and they urged U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani to only impose an 11-year term.

They said the autistic, isolated young man’s intent was never to harm the U.S. but to educate friends he made online about world events, including the Ukraine war.

“I wanted to know as much about it as possible because I thought it was probably the most - probably the biggest event or thing that happened in my generation’s history,” Teixeira said in February during a debriefing session with the intelligence community, according to court papers.

Pentagon Jack Teixeira

Comments

200 characters

Pentagon leaker Teixeira faces sentencing, US seeks 17-year prison term

Rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

Omar Ayub, other PTI leaders released after brief detention

KSE-100 sheds 424 points as investors resort to profit-taking

Smog conditions to persist in Punjab in Nov, Dec: NDMA

Fauji Foundation withdraws intention to acquire shares in Agha Steel Industries

Saudi National Bank terminates plan to divest stake in Samba Pakistan

Gold price per tola decreases Rs7,000 in Pakistan

Iran, Russia link bank card systems in latest move to overcome sanctions

IGI Holdings to purchase stake in Packages Limited for Rs2.6bn

SBP approves TPL Corp, Abhi’s acquisition of FINCA Microfinance Bank

Read more stories