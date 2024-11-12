AGL 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.2%)
AIRLINK 128.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
BOP 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.94%)
CNERGY 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.11%)
DCL 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
DFML 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.73%)
DGKC 87.28 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.17%)
FCCL 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.07%)
FFBL 65.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
FFL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.43%)
HUBC 110.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.68%)
KEL 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
KOSM 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.56%)
MLCF 42.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.86%)
NBP 60.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
OGDC 194.48 Decreased By ▼ -3.16 (-1.6%)
PAEL 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.41%)
PIBTL 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.63%)
PPL 151.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.66 (-1.73%)
PRL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.2%)
PTC 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.56%)
SEARL 79.15 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.89%)
TELE 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.81%)
TOMCL 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.53%)
TPLP 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.49%)
TREET 15.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
TRG 52.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.07%)
UNITY 26.93 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.82%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 9,919 Decreased By -53.7 (-0.54%)
BR30 30,789 Decreased By -308.8 (-0.99%)
KSE100 93,375 Decreased By -273.4 (-0.29%)
KSE30 28,877 Decreased By -140.8 (-0.49%)
Nov 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Fifth storm in under a month bears down on Philippines

AFP Published 12 Nov, 2024 12:36pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

MANILA: The Philippines issued fresh weather warnings on Tuesday as the fifth major storm in three weeks bore down on the archipelago, days after thousands were evacuated ahead of Typhoon Toraji.

Now a weakened tropical storm, Toraji blew out to sea overnight after causing relatively limited damage and no reported deaths.

But Tropical Storm Usagi is now just two days away from the coast of Luzon, the archipelago nation’s largest and most populous island, and gaining strength, the national weather agency said.

The government said it had evacuated more than 32,000 people from vulnerable areas in the northern Philippines ahead of Toraji’s Monday landfall, weeks after Severe Tropical Storm Trami, Typhoon Yinxing and Super Typhoon Kong-rey killed a combined 159 people.

Most of that tally came during Trami, which unleashed torrential rains that triggered deadly flash floods and landslides.

The government did not report substantial flooding caused by Toraji and has so far not called for evacuations ahead of Usagi’s arrival.

“Areas in northern Luzon are at risk of heavy rainfall, severe wind, and, possibly, storm surge inundation from (Usagi) which may cause considerable impacts,” the weather service said in a fresh bulletin, using a term for giant coastal waves.

Usagi has strengthened to 85 kilometres (53 miles) an hour and may start affecting the region late in the day and reach typhoon category by Wednesday, a day ahead of landfall, it added.

Coastal waters will be rough and “mariners of small seacraft… are advised not to venture out to sea under these conditions”.

While the government reported no casualties from Toraji, it said around 15,000 people were still sheltering at mainly government-run evacuation centres.

Utility workers on Tuesday repaired damaged bridges, restored electricity and cleared roads blocked by landslides, fallen trees and power pylons, the civil defence office said.

Rescue on as Typhoon Yagi leaves 40 missing, 63 dead in Vietnam

The full extent of the damage to private homes was not immediately known, but 29 towns and cities were still without power even as ports reopened and young people in nearly 600 towns and cities began returning to class.

“A small number of people were preemptively evacuated but they have since returned home. Classes at the collegiate level have resumed,” civil defence official Randy Nicolas of Ilocos Norte province on Luzon’s South China Sea coast told AFP.

After Usagi, the weather service said Tropical Storm Man-yi, currently near the Northern Mariana Islands, may also threaten the Philippines next week.

About 20 big storms and typhoons hit the archipelago nation or its surrounding waters each year, killing scores of people and keeping millions in enduring poverty.

A recent study showed that storms in the Asia-Pacific region are increasingly forming closer to coastlines, intensifying more rapidly and lasting longer over land due to climate change. 

Philippines Asia Pacific region Typhoon Toraji

Comments

200 characters

Fifth storm in under a month bears down on Philippines

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

Aurangzeb welcomes APM Terminals’ investment offer

MoM basis: Sept debt stocks drop Rs792bn on SBP profit

T&D losses amassed: Nepra to sue Discos for Rs276bn circular debt

SBP approves TPL Corp, Abhi’s acquisition of FINCA Microfinance Bank

IGI Holdings to purchase stake in Packages Limited for Rs2.6bn

Saudi National Bank halts plan to divest stake in Samba Bank

Smog conditions to persist in Punjab in Nov, Dec: NDMA

Oil prices hold their ground after falling on China stimulus

SECP launches country’s first start-up summit

Read more stories