Ukrainian drone triggers fire at oil storage depot in Russia’s Belgorod region

A Ukrainian drone attack triggered a fire in Russia’s southern Belgorod region and firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control, the regional governor said early on Tuesday.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said one of the tanks at the depot had caught fire in the Starkooskolsky District near the Ukrainian border.

Ten fire crews were dispatched to the site and put out the blaze.