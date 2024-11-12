AGL 40.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.17%)
AIRLINK 128.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.11%)
BOP 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.09%)
CNERGY 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.88%)
DCL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.05%)
DFML 41.89 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.95%)
DGKC 87.28 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.17%)
FCCL 32.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.19%)
FFBL 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.14%)
FFL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.43%)
HUBC 110.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.34%)
HUMNL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.61%)
KEL 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
KOSM 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.56%)
MLCF 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.84%)
NBP 60.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.28%)
OGDC 194.31 Decreased By ▼ -3.33 (-1.68%)
PAEL 27.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-3.55%)
PIBTL 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.69%)
PPL 151.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.66 (-1.73%)
PRL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.2%)
PTC 16.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
SEARL 79.49 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.33%)
TELE 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
TOMCL 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.53%)
TPLP 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
TREET 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
TRG 52.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.07%)
UNITY 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.52%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.57%)
BR100 9,923 Decreased By -49.4 (-0.5%)
BR30 30,789 Decreased By -308.8 (-0.99%)
KSE100 93,339 Decreased By -309.5 (-0.33%)
KSE30 28,864 Decreased By -153.6 (-0.53%)
Nov 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukrainian drone triggers fire at oil storage depot in Russia’s Belgorod region

Reuters Published 12 Nov, 2024 11:57am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

A Ukrainian drone attack triggered a fire in Russia’s southern Belgorod region and firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control, the regional governor said early on Tuesday.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said one of the tanks at the depot had caught fire in the Starkooskolsky District near the Ukrainian border.

Fire at drone-hit Russian oil depot rages for second day, emergency services say

Ten fire crews were dispatched to the site and put out the blaze.

Russia Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war Ukrainian drones Belgorod region Starkooskolsky

Comments

200 characters

Ukrainian drone triggers fire at oil storage depot in Russia’s Belgorod region

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

Aurangzeb welcomes APM Terminals’ investment offer

Smog conditions to persist in Punjab in Nov, Dec: NDMA

MoM basis: Sept debt stocks drop Rs792bn on SBP profit

IGI Holdings to purchase stake in Packages Limited for Rs2.6bn

Saudi National Bank halts plan to divest stake in Samba Bank

SBP approves TPL Corp, Abhi’s acquisition of FINCA Microfinance Bank

Oil prices hold their ground after falling on China stimulus

SECP launches country’s first start-up summit

PD misses SIFC deadline to resolve issues facing oil refineries

Read more stories