TOKYO: Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is making arrangements to meet China’s President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation gatherings in Peru on Friday, Kyodo News reported on Tuesday, citing a Japanese government official.

It would be Ishiba’s first summit meeting with the Chinese leader since becoming Japan’s prime minister last month, Kyodo reported.