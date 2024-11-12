AGL 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.2%)
AIRLINK 128.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
BOP 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.94%)
CNERGY 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.11%)
DCL 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
DFML 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.73%)
DGKC 87.28 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.17%)
FCCL 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.07%)
FFBL 65.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
FFL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.43%)
HUBC 110.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.68%)
KEL 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
KOSM 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.56%)
MLCF 42.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.86%)
NBP 60.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
OGDC 194.48 Decreased By ▼ -3.16 (-1.6%)
PAEL 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.41%)
PIBTL 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.63%)
PPL 151.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.66 (-1.73%)
PRL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.2%)
PTC 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.56%)
SEARL 79.15 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.89%)
TELE 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.81%)
TOMCL 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.53%)
TPLP 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.49%)
TREET 15.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
TRG 52.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.07%)
UNITY 26.93 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.82%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 9,919 Decreased By -53.7 (-0.54%)
BR30 30,789 Decreased By -308.8 (-0.99%)
KSE100 93,375 Decreased By -273.4 (-0.29%)
KSE30 28,877 Decreased By -140.8 (-0.49%)
Nov 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Republicans win majority of US House seats in government sweep

Reuters Published 12 Nov, 2024 10:36am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

WASHINGTON: President-elect Donald Trump’s Republican Party will control both houses of Congress when he takes office in January, Decision Desk HQ projected on Monday, enabling him to push an agenda of slashing taxes and shrinking the federal government.

Republicans had already secured a US Senate majority of at least 52-46, Edison Research projected, and DDHQ projected they would hold at least 218 seats in the House of Representatives, with eight races yet to be called in Tuesday’s election.

During his first presidential term in 2017-2021, Trump’s biggest achievement was sweeping tax cuts that are due to expire next year.

That legislation and Democratic President Joe Biden’s signature $1 trillion infrastructure law both came during periods when their parties controlled both chambers of Congress.

By contrast, during the past two years of divided government, Biden has had little success in passing legislation and Congress has struggled to perform its most basic function of providing the money needed to keep the government open.

The thin Republican House majority has been fractious, tossing out its first speaker, Kevin McCarthy, and routinely bucking his successor Speaker Mike Johnson.

Trump’s grip on the party and particularly its raucous hardliners has been far firmer - as evidenced by his success earlier this year killing a bipartisan deal that would have sharply stepped up border security.

His power will also be backed by a Supreme Court with a 6-3 conservative majority that includes three justices he appointed. More immediately, the Republicans’ victory is certain to influence the House’s post-election “lame duck” session.

Trump names New York Rep. Elise Stefanik US ambassador to UN: US media

The current Congress faces end-of-year deadlines for funding the government to avoid shutdowns at Christmas and extending Washington’s borrowing authority to avoid an historic debt default.

One possible scenario is passing temporary patches to give the incoming Trump administration a say on these two controversial items when it assumes power from the Biden administration on Jan. 20.

The new Congress convenes on Jan. 3.

Donald Trump US House of Representatives Republicans Democratic President Joe Biden 2024 US election US Senate majority

Comments

200 characters

Republicans win majority of US House seats in government sweep

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

Aurangzeb welcomes APM Terminals’ investment offer

MoM basis: Sept debt stocks drop Rs792bn on SBP profit

T&D losses amassed: Nepra to sue Discos for Rs276bn circular debt

SBP approves TPL Corp, Abhi’s acquisition of FINCA Microfinance Bank

IGI Holdings to purchase stake in Packages Limited for Rs2.6bn

Saudi National Bank halts plan to divest stake in Samba Bank

Smog conditions to persist in Punjab in Nov, Dec: NDMA

Oil prices hold their ground after falling on China stimulus

SECP launches country’s first start-up summit

Read more stories