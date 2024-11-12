PM steps up criticism of Israel

RIYADH: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza, arms embargo on Israel and lifting of blockade against Gaza, ensuring prompt delivery of food, water, electricity and medical aid.

In his address to the Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit in Riyadh Monday, the Pakistani Prime Minister stressed the need to pursue the adoption of United Nations General Assembly’s emergency special session resolution 10/24 that follows up historic advisory opinion by the International Court of Justice.

Condemning the Israeli atrocities in Gaza as the war continues to make the lives of Gazans unlivable, the PM said, “The humanitarian crisis in Gaza has reached a level beyond imagination as for over one year, the occupied Palestinian territories have fallen in endless darkness and despair as countless families have been devastated.”

He also called for a comprehensive review of Israel’s membership in the United Nations.

Mentioning Israel’s oppression in Gaza, the Prime Minister said the humanitarian crisis has reached a level beyond imagination.

He said that for over a year, the occupied Palestinian territory, particularly Gaza, has fallen into endless darkness and despair, with devastated homes, lives lost, and families torn apart. He questioned how long humanity should shut its eyes to hospitals being blown up, with injured women clutching the lifeless bodies of their infants.

Shehbaz Sharif said these atrocities committed against the Palestinians have rightfully been labelled as genocide, not only by the media but also by the International Court of Justice.

With each passing day, every moral code has been flagrantly violated by Israel. Yet the killing and destruction continue with no end in sight. He asked how long this annihilation will be ignored.

The Prime Minister said Israel has been emboldened by the world’s indifference and inaction. There is utter disregard for humanity’s repeated calls for a ceasefire, unhindered humanitarian relief, and the protection of civilians, while houses and their occupants are being blown up.

He said the most sophisticated weapons continue to be supplied to Israel, which is indeed a show of unconditional assistance and protection.

Shehbaz Sharif said that international humanitarian laws, meant to protect the vulnerable, have been torn to shreds. Humanity is being tested and failing, while Gaza bleeds, and the world watches in deafening silence. He said Pakistan stands firm in its commitment to the Palestinians’ right to self-determination.

Shehbaz Sharif reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for the establishment of an independent, viable, and contiguous state of Palestine, with Quds al-Sharif as its capital, based on pre-1967 borders. This is the only avenue toward justice and durable peace in the holy land.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan also strongly condemns Israel’s recent strikes on Iran as an outright violation of sovereignty and territorial integrity. He said Pakistan equally denounces Israel’s ongoing military aggression against Lebanon and stands in complete solidarity with its innocent people. He added that such escalations constitute a dangerous threat that could unleash a broader war.