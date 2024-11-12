Aurangzeb invites Turkish firms for JVs

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb and Ambassador of Republic of Turkiye to Pakistan, Irfan Neziroglu here on Monday discussed various aspects of historical and longstanding brotherly ties between the two countries, particularly the growing bilateral cooperation in trade, investment and defence.

According to press release issued by finance ministry, the ambassador called on the federal minister during which Aurangzeb welcomed him on his diplomatic assignment in Pakistan. He highlighted the historical and fraternal bonds and the great potential for enhancing the current volume of bilateral trade between Pakistan and Türkiye.

The Minister also recalled his meeting with Mehmet Simsek, Türkiye’s Treasury and Finance Minister, in Washngton DC on the sidelines of the World Bank Group/IMF Annual Meetings 2024 in Washington DC last month.

Minister, Turkiye delegation discuss bilateral trade development

He said Pakistan could learn from Türkiye’s experience of power sector reforms and invited Turkish firms to enter into mutually beneficial joint ventures with Pakistani counterparts, particularly in the field of information technology and agriculture.

Irfan Neziroglu expressed his appreciation for the economic reforms and the resultant macroeconomic stability in Pakistan.

He assured his full commitment and support for further strengthening the ties between both the nations’ relations.