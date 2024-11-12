AGL 41.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 128.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.11%)
BOP 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.94%)
CNERGY 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.88%)
DCL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.05%)
DFML 42.70 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (3.92%)
DGKC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.65%)
FCCL 33.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.72%)
FFBL 65.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.44%)
FFL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.67%)
HUBC 110.91 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.25%)
HUMNL 15.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
KEL 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
KOSM 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.08%)
MLCF 42.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.58%)
NBP 60.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.28%)
OGDC 196.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-0.73%)
PAEL 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.62%)
PIBTL 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.57%)
PPL 153.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-0.73%)
PRL 25.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.68%)
SEARL 77.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.66%)
TELE 7.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.67%)
TPLP 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TREET 16.16 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.25%)
TRG 53.45 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.17%)
UNITY 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 9,944 Decreased By -28.7 (-0.29%)
BR30 30,944 Decreased By -153.6 (-0.49%)
KSE100 93,500 Decreased By -148.3 (-0.16%)
KSE30 28,969 Decreased By -49.1 (-0.17%)
Nov 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-11-12

Aurangzeb invites Turkish firms for JVs

APP Published November 12, 2024 Updated November 12, 2024 08:42am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb and Ambassador of Republic of Turkiye to Pakistan, Irfan Neziroglu here on Monday discussed various aspects of historical and longstanding brotherly ties between the two countries, particularly the growing bilateral cooperation in trade, investment and defence.

According to press release issued by finance ministry, the ambassador called on the federal minister during which Aurangzeb welcomed him on his diplomatic assignment in Pakistan. He highlighted the historical and fraternal bonds and the great potential for enhancing the current volume of bilateral trade between Pakistan and Türkiye.

The Minister also recalled his meeting with Mehmet Simsek, Türkiye’s Treasury and Finance Minister, in Washngton DC on the sidelines of the World Bank Group/IMF Annual Meetings 2024 in Washington DC last month.

Minister, Turkiye delegation discuss bilateral trade development

He said Pakistan could learn from Türkiye’s experience of power sector reforms and invited Turkish firms to enter into mutually beneficial joint ventures with Pakistani counterparts, particularly in the field of information technology and agriculture.

Irfan Neziroglu expressed his appreciation for the economic reforms and the resultant macroeconomic stability in Pakistan.

He assured his full commitment and support for further strengthening the ties between both the nations’ relations.

Trade finance minister investments power sector bilateral cooperation Muhammad Aurangzeb defence cooperation JVs Pakistan Turkiye ties Türkiye Ambassador Irfan Neziroglu Turkish firms

Comments

200 characters

Aurangzeb invites Turkish firms for JVs

Aurangzeb welcomes APM Terminals’ investment offer

MoM basis: Sept debt stocks drop Rs792bn on SBP profit

T&D losses amassed: Nepra to sue Discos for Rs276bn circular debt

SECP launches country’s first start-up summit

PM, Saudi investment minister follow up on economic cooperation

Riali-II project security package approval: PD all set to place summary before ECC

PD misses SIFC deadline to resolve issues facing oil refineries

Govt likely to pick former CJP Isa for CEC slot?

Russia keen to work with Pakistan on NSTC: envoy

Read more stories