AGL 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.73%)
AIRLINK 128.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.11%)
BOP 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.94%)
CNERGY 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
DCL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
DFML 42.50 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (3.43%)
DGKC 87.67 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.62%)
FCCL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.87%)
FFBL 65.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.47%)
FFL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.67%)
HUBC 111.00 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.33%)
HUMNL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
KEL 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
KOSM 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.21%)
MLCF 42.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.12%)
NBP 60.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.28%)
OGDC 196.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-0.82%)
PAEL 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.28%)
PIBTL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.91%)
PPL 152.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-0.98%)
PRL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
PTC 16.17 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.5%)
SEARL 76.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-2.22%)
TELE 7.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.67%)
TPLP 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TREET 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.07%)
TRG 53.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.07%)
UNITY 26.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 9,944 Decreased By -28.7 (-0.29%)
BR30 30,944 Decreased By -153.6 (-0.49%)
KSE100 93,503 Decreased By -145.3 (-0.16%)
KSE30 28,973 Decreased By -45 (-0.16%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-12

Zardari thanks Chinese President for goodwill message

APP Published 12 Nov, 2024 06:38am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday extended gratitude to the Chinese President Xi Jinping for the goodwill message, adding he would visit China in near future on a suitable date.

In his letter dated November 3, President Xi expressed concern over the President of Pakistan’s injury and conveyed his best wishes for a speedy recovery, according to a press release issued by the President House Press Wing.

President Xi, in his letter reaffirmed the deep friendship between Pakistan and China.

Chinese President Xi Jinping also extended a warm invitation for President Zardari to visit China.

President Zardari stated that he was deeply moved by the messages inquiring his health by the leadership and people of China.

“I will visit China in the near future at an appropriate time,” the president said.

He said this visit will further strengthen the long-standing and ironclad bonds between the two countries.

Both leaders highlighted the importance of the “All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership” between the two countries.

President Xi emphasised the commitment to building a China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era.

President Zardari thanked President Xi Jinping for his insight, leadership, and cooperation in advancing Pakistan-China relations.

