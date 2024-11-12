Balochistan needs special attention of govt: FPCCI

KARACHI: Qurat ul Ain, Acting President FPCCI, has reiterated FPCCI’s stance that Balochistan needs special attention of the government vis-a-vis industrialisation; waivers in taxes and duties; setting up, incentivisation & operationalisation of special economic zones (SEZs); establishing Bank of Balochistan on the lines of other provinces and maintenance of law and order – which is an absolute necessity for economic activities to flourish and attract investors.

Condemning the horrific and dreadful bomb blast at the railway station in Quetta – which took 26 precious lives and seriously injured at least 62; of which many are in critical condition, she stressed that these kinds of terrorist attacks on civil and innocent lives at public places create panic among the masses; erode confidence of domestic and international investors; halt business and commercial activities; create detriments for domestic and international tourists and result in measurable loss of employment, revenue and GDP of the city.

She said many of the injured have been permanently disabled; and, they will not be able to work again.

She maintained that all these families will have to live with this trauma forever and their future is uncertain economically.

The federal and provincial governments must provide these families with the best possible medical facilities; financial compensation and a continuing support mechanism to their families to cope with the vacuum of losing their loved ones.

Nasir Khan, VP FPCCI, explained that in order to protect the youth of Balochistan from falling into the hands of outlaws, Pakistan needs to bring them out of poverty by their empowerment through education and skill development; providing them employment opportunities; emancipation from poverty and making them stakeholders in the economic development.

