AGL 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.73%)
AIRLINK 128.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.07%)
BOP 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.79%)
CNERGY 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
DCL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
DFML 42.32 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (2.99%)
DGKC 87.65 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.6%)
FCCL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.47%)
FFBL 65.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.32%)
FFL 10.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
HUBC 110.95 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.29%)
HUMNL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
KEL 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.6%)
KOSM 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.88%)
MLCF 42.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.49%)
NBP 60.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.28%)
OGDC 195.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-0.91%)
PAEL 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.28%)
PIBTL 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.78%)
PPL 152.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.21%)
PRL 25.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
PTC 16.17 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.5%)
SEARL 76.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.17%)
TELE 7.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 35.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.72%)
TPLP 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TREET 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.07%)
TRG 53.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.07%)
UNITY 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 9,944 Decreased By -28.7 (-0.29%)
BR30 30,944 Decreased By -153.6 (-0.49%)
KSE100 93,434 Decreased By -214.6 (-0.23%)
KSE30 28,958 Decreased By -59.5 (-0.2%)
Nov 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-12

Terrorists involved in airport attack case arrested: Rs50m reward & commendation certificates announced for CTD

Recorder Report Published November 12, 2024 Updated November 12, 2024 07:53am

KARACHI: The Sindh Home Minister Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar, announced a reward of Rs50 million and commendation certificates for the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and its team for their significant achievements in apprehending terrorists involved in a high-profile case.

Additionally, recommendations for QPM (Quaid-e-Azam Police Medal) and PPM (President’s Police Medal) awards are being made for the CTD officers and their team.

At a press conference held at the Central Police Office in Karachi, the minister praised the CTD’s role in the arrest of terrorists involved in the airport attack. Also present were IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, Additional IG CTD Imran Yaqub Minhas, DIG CTD, and other senior officers.

The minister elaborated that the investigation identified a suicide attacker, Shah Fahad, with evidence such as the attacker’s hand, vehicle, and other remnants. The attackers’ accomplices included a rickshaw driver, Farhan, and Muhammad Sharif. Additionally, the vehicle used in the attack was registered under the suicide bomber’s name and purchased from a showroom.

An amount of Rs7.1 million was transferred from a bank in Hub for the vehicle purchase with the funds originating from an account belonging to a man named Saeed Ali, and the attack was further facilitated by a bank employee named Bilal.

According to the investigation, the vehicle used for the suicide attack was prepared at an undisclosed location in Hub. The car was loaded with a chemical known as “paint” combined with RDX for the explosion.

A woman named Gul Nisa was used to bring the car to Karachi, and surveillance at the airport was carried out by a person named Javed, who also informed the suicide attacker about the Chinese nationals’ exit from the airport.

The report further revealed that a terrorist named Danish is a technical expert in bomb-making and was nearby during the explosion. Additionally, Rehman Gul is identified as a facilitator for the BLA, while Bashir Zaib, another terrorist, is reportedly managing operations from abroad.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

LEAs CTD terrorists Ziaul Hassan Lanjar Sindh Home Minister Karachi airport blast airport attack case

Comments

200 characters

Terrorists involved in airport attack case arrested: Rs50m reward & commendation certificates announced for CTD

Aurangzeb welcomes APM Terminals’ investment offer

MoM basis: Sept debt stocks drop Rs792bn on SBP profit

T&D losses amassed: Nepra to sue Discos for Rs276bn circular debt

SECP launches country’s first start-up summit

PM, Saudi investment minister follow up on economic cooperation

Riali-II project security package approval: PD all set to place summary before ECC

PD misses SIFC deadline to resolve issues facing oil refineries

Aurangzeb invites Turkish firms for JVs

Govt likely to pick former CJP Isa for CEC slot?

Russia keen to work with Pakistan on NSTC: envoy

Read more stories