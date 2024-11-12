AGL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.36%)
Opinion Print 2024-11-12

‘America’s freedom of opinion: equality or exclusivity?’

Qamar Bashir Published 12 Nov, 2024 07:34am

This is apropos three letters to the Editor by this writer carried by the newspaper on Saturday, Sunday and yesterday. We also get the opportunity to survey the white dominant areas which mainly consist of western Michigan cities like Grand Rapids, Holland, and Muskegon.

Northern Michigan, including Traverse City, Petoskey, and the Upper Peninsula cities like Marquette, is overwhelmingly White. Central Michigan cities such as Midland and Mount Pleasant, as well as Detroit’s western suburbs like Livonia and Novi, are also predominantly White.

The first thing which could not escape our notice was the White-dominated areas typically benefit from better landscapes, beautification efforts, and civic amenities. When we asked the same questions to White populations, instead of reacting with fear or hesitation, they readily stepped out of their doors, listened attentively, and answered each question with ease.

They expressed their opinions with a broad smile, freely criticizing either Trump or Harris, Democrats or Republicans, without reservation. They discussed any issue under the sun without any fear of intimidation or reprisal. This stark contrast prompted me to seek a historical context for why White Americans enjoy greater freedom of expression in the U.S.

The reason, as I discerned, lies in their historical dominance, institutional power, cultural acceptance, and less scrutiny. Since the country’s founding, White populations have held social, economic, and political power, which allowed them to shape laws and institutions that protect their voices.

Their perspectives have often been regarded as the societal norm, granting them broader acceptance and significantly less pushback compared to minority groups. Additionally, White Americans face less scrutiny and fewer legal consequences when expressing controversial views, and their economic advantages provide them greater access to platforms for free speech, reinforcing their privileged position in public discourse.

Although the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution prohibits laws that curb freedom of speech, expression, or opinion, this protection seems to disproportionately favor White Americans, as other communities often do not experience the same freedoms in practice.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Qamar Bashir

The writer is a former press minister to Embassy of Pakistan to France

