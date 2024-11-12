New Hajj policy announced: Compensation for pilgrims who pass away doubled

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has announced that the compensation for pilgrims who pass away during Hajj will be doubled from Rs 1 million to Rs2 million.

The revised policy also includes new guidelines, such as restrictions on carrying certain items, aimed at ensuring a safer and more secure pilgrimage experience. The fresh move highlights the government’s commitment to providing enhanced support and protection for pilgrims as they embark on their spiritual journey.

This was announced by Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Chaudhry Salik Hussain, while unveiling the new Hajj Policy 2025 on Monday.

He said the Hajj quota has been divided on 50:50 basis, between the government and private Hajj schemes.

The minister said 89,605 Hajj quota has been reserved each for the government and the private Hajj schemes. He said 5,000 seats will be kept for sponsorship scheme under the government Hajj Scheme, while 30,000 quota will be allocated to the private hajj tour operators for sponsorship. He said it is mandatory to send foreign exchange through the banking channel to participate in the sponsorship scheme.

Chaudhry Salik clarified that the government sponsorship scheme will operate on a “first come, first served” basis and will be exempted from balloting. He said the foreign exchange collected through the sponsorship scheme will be used solely for Hajj-related expenses in Saudi Arabia.

The minister further elaborated that under the Government Hajj Scheme, the traditional long stay will be of 38 to 42 days, and the short stay will be 20 to 25 days. He said each organised private Hajj group must consist of at least 2,000 pilgrims as per Saudi regulations.

Talking about the Hajj expenses, Chaudhry Salik Hussain said the cost for the Government Hajj Scheme for 2025 is expected to range between 1,075,000 to 1,175,000 rupees, while the additional cost for the sacrifice will be 55,000 rupees.

Regarding pilgrims residences, the minister said applicants opting for double-bed and triple-bed accommodations in Makkah will need to deposit an additional amount of 220,000 and 75,000 rupees respectively.

He said the first installment of Hajj dues, amounting to Rs200,000, must be deposited along with the Hajj application under the Government Hajj Scheme, while the second installment of Rs400,000 must be deposited within 10 days of the balloting. He said the remaining amount must be deposited by February 10 next year.

Chaudhry Salik Hussain said there will be no deduction for refunds if an application is withdrawn before the last date of submission. However, there will be a deduction of Rs50,000 on refund of the first installment after the balloting. A deduction of Rs200,000 will be made if the third installment is not deposited.

The minister said no refund of the remaining amount will be made after February 10 next year. However, in case of the applicant’s death, the aforementioned deductions will not be applied.

Hajj applications will be received from 18 of this month to 3rd December.

However, e-balloting will be held on December 6.

