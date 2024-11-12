Minister highlights 25pc growth in IT exports, focus on $25bn target

ISLAMABAD: “Pakistan’s ICT exports have shown 25 percent growth and the government is committed to building on this momentum until it reaches the $25 billion”.

This was stated by Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja, while addressing first-ever Pak-US Tech Investment Conference 2024 through video-link.

The minister said that Pak-US Tech Investment Conference marks a significant milestone for Pakistan’s IT industry as it will help in fostering collaboration between companies of two countries deeply involved in the future of innovation.

Khawaja said Pakistan’s technology sector has shown promising growth in the past few years, driven by a vibrant ecosystem of innovation, entrepreneurship, and an unwavering commitment to growth.

This event is a critical step in achieving that goal, as it provides a platform for US and Pakistani businesses to come together, she added.

The Minister of State for IT said for providing secure cyber space to businesses, we have made significant progress. As a result in the Global Cybersecurity Index of ITU, Pakistan has been ranked in Tier-1 (Role-Modeling), alongside global leaders such as the United States and Japan.

This reflects our collective efforts in cybersecurity, including initiatives like the National Cyber Security Policy, CERT rules, nCERT, Cyber Security Regulations, Hackathons, cloud first policy etc.

She said Pakistan has also made notable advancements in the UN E-Government Development Index, rising 14 places compared to its position in 2022.

“We are now proudly in the High EGDI category, reflecting our growing strength in e-governance and digital innovation.”

She said over 60 percent of Pakistan’s IT and ITeS exports go to the US and UK which speaks volumes of the quality of the work that our enterprises and freelancers produce.

The Government of Pakistan is fully dedicated to nurturing our IT industry and creating a digital ecosystem that fosters innovation and entrepreneurship, she maintained.

She said Pakistan has embarked on a journey of National Digitisation.

The prime minister of Pakistan has directed the formulation of National Digital Commission and Pakistan Digital Authority which will soon be legislated, she said.

The idea is to promote digitization across economic, governance and social sectors and verticals within Pakistan. However, we are determined that this digitization process will be led primarily by the private sector, she added.

Khawaja said Pakistan is also increasingly seen as an attractive destination for international investors and technology partners.

Pakistan offers state-of-the-art facilities, tax exemptions, and a highly supportive business environment. She said 75,000 new IT graduates entered the work force annually in Pakistan. Around 63per cent of Pakistan population is youth. This youth bulge is one of our largest assets and we are investing into their skills, certifications, and upskilling, so that we have productive and innovative young people who can serve not only the domestic market but contribute internationally, she said.

