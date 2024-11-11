AGL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.36%)
AIRLINK 127.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.24%)
BOP 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
CNERGY 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (11.17%)
DCL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.83%)
DFML 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.39%)
DGKC 87.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.16%)
FCCL 33.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.74%)
FFBL 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.09%)
FFL 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.41%)
HUBC 110.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.42%)
HUMNL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.14%)
KEL 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.89%)
KOSM 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.37%)
MLCF 42.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
NBP 60.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.32%)
OGDC 199.01 Increased By ▲ 7.60 (3.97%)
PAEL 29.05 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (8.15%)
PIBTL 8.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (13.77%)
PPL 155.07 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (3.33%)
PRL 25.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PTC 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.11%)
SEARL 78.45 Increased By ▲ 7.13 (10%)
TELE 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.35%)
TOMCL 36.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
TPLP 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
TREET 15.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.09%)
TRG 53.29 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (3.26%)
UNITY 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.8%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Nov 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

10 killed in northeast India police station attack: government

AFP Published 11 Nov, 2024 06:22pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

NEW DELHI: Indian police in troubled northeastern Manipur state on Monday battled with Kuki minority forces and killed at least 10 people after their station was attacked, a district official said Monday.

One officer was wounded as they “repulsed an attack on a police station”, Krishna Kumar, deputy commissioner of the state’s Jiribam district told AFP, adding that “10 bodies of miscreants have been recovered so far”.

The violence is the latest in a simmering conflict that broke out in Manipur in May 2023, between the predominantly Hindu Meitei majority and the mainly Christian Kuki community.

Indian police arrest 33 after violence in troubled Manipur

Those killed come from the Hmar people, a smaller group within the Kuki.

The violence comes after the burned corpse of a Kuki woman was found in the district last week, sparking fury.

At least 200 people have since been killed in the violence, and communities have splintered into rival groups across swaths of the state, which borders war-torn Myanmar.

After months of relative calm, an uptick in violence in September killed at least 11 people, including by insurgents reportedly firing rockets and dropping bombs with drones.

Long-standing tensions between the Meitei and Kuki communities revolve around competition for land and public jobs.

Rights activists have accused local leaders of exacerbating ethnic divisions for political gain.

Manipur is ruled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party.

Indian police Kuki minority

Comments

200 characters

10 killed in northeast India police station attack: government

Pakistan’s record smog triggers anguish and anxiety

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Ministry assures Maersk of ‘full support’ as Pakistan seeks $2bn investment from Danish company

China to continue support for Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts

Saudi crown prince says Israel must not attack Iran

Hezbollah says no official ceasefire proposal received yet

Attock Refinery denies sale rumours, share price plummets

Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,300 in Pakistan

Oil falls as China stimulus fails to boost sentiment, US dollar strength

Read more stories