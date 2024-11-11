AGL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.36%)
AIRLINK 127.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.24%)
BOP 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
CNERGY 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (11.17%)
DCL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.83%)
DFML 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.39%)
DGKC 87.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.16%)
FCCL 33.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.74%)
FFBL 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.09%)
FFL 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.41%)
HUBC 110.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.42%)
HUMNL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.14%)
KEL 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.89%)
KOSM 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.37%)
MLCF 42.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
NBP 60.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.32%)
OGDC 199.01 Increased By ▲ 7.60 (3.97%)
PAEL 29.05 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (8.15%)
PIBTL 8.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (13.77%)
PPL 155.07 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (3.33%)
PRL 25.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PTC 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.11%)
SEARL 78.45 Increased By ▲ 7.13 (10%)
TELE 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.35%)
TOMCL 36.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
TPLP 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
TREET 15.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.09%)
TRG 53.29 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (3.26%)
UNITY 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.8%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Nov 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pep Guardiola vows struggling Man City will ‘recover our best’

AFP Published 11 Nov, 2024 03:29pm

LONDON: Pep Guardiola says Manchester City will “recover our best” after he suffered a fourth straight defeat for the first time in his stellar managerial career.

City’s 2-1 defeat at Brighton on Saturday came after losses to Tottenham in the League Cup, Bournemouth in the Premier League and Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League.

Guardiola’s men, chasing an unprecedented fifth straight Premier League title, are now five points behind leaders Liverpool after 11 matches in the English top flight.

“I was a football player and many times I lost a lot of games – four in a row, five in a row, six in a row,” said the City boss.

“I never expect different, the fact we won in the past, that we are special. People can believe that but it’s not true.”

City are struggling badly with injuries, with Ruben Dias, John Stones, Jeremy Doku and Jack Grealish among those absent for the defeat at Bournemouth.

Man City will ‘struggle’ to overcome injury crisis, says Guardiola

“We are not consistent enough to maintain this level that helped us to win what we want for many years,” said Guardiola. “Hopefully in the future we’ll come back, and if we don’t come back we’ll learn from that.”

City have been champions in six of the past seven seasons but it is not uncommon for them to stumble in the autumn.

Last season they won just one league game in six during a spell in November and December but recovered to retain the title.

“Don’t be complacent when you win a lot, know how difficult it is,” said Guardiola. “That makes us believe how difficult it was and how nice it will be when we win again.”

He added: “Right now we are not in our best, it’s obvious. But still it’s November so hopefully we’ll come back step by step. Every game will be tough for every team. We’ll recover our best and then we’ll see.”

After the current international break, City face a testing run-up to Christmas with matches against Tottenham, Liverpool, Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace, Manchester United and Aston Villa.

Pep Guardiola

Comments

200 characters

Pep Guardiola vows struggling Man City will ‘recover our best’

CCP for sell-off of Discos or exploring PPPs

Pakistan’s record smog triggers anguish and anxiety

Intra-day update: rupee slips lower against US dollar

China to continue support for Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts

Attock Refinery denies sale rumours

Oil steady as US storm threat abates, China stimulus disappoints

Pak mission in China: 20 new posts created in Trade Section

Bangladesh, Pakistan to take major steps aimed at improving relations

Customs duty in 2023-24: Petroleum sector, imported vehicles top contributors

FBR reshuffles 208 officers

Read more stories