Australia’s Connolly ruled out of Pakistan T20 series

Reuters Published 11 Nov, 2024 11:42am
Australia’s Cooper Connolly (R) makes his way off the field after being hit on the hand during the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Australia and Pakistan at the Perth Stadium in Perth on November 10, 2024. Photo: AFP
SYDNEY: Australian all-rounder Cooper Connolly fractured his hand while batting against Pakistan in the third one-day international on Sunday and will miss the Twenty20 series against the tourists, Cricket Australia said on Monday.

The 21-year-old lefthander, playing only his second ODI, was forced to retire hurt in Perth after being struck on the hand by a Mohammad Hasnain delivery as Australia slumped to an eight-wicket loss to hand Pakistan a 2-1 series triumph.

Scans later confirmed Connolly had fractured the fourth metacarpal on his left hand, CA said.

Josh Philippe will replace him in the squad for the Twenty20 series against Pakistan, which starts in Brisbane on Thursday with matches to follow in Sydney and Hobart.

Pakistan punish disengaged Australia to take ODI series 2-1

CA have prioritised the preparation of their Test players for the upcoming series against India over the two short-format series against Pakistan.

Josh Inglis, the back-up wicketkeeper in the longest format, is the only member of the squad for the first Test against India in Perth who will feature in the T20 series.

