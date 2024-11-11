Malaysia end-October palm oil stocks fall 6.32%, MPOB says

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s palm oil stocks at the end of October fell 6.32% from the previous month to 1.88 million metric tons, data from the industry regulator showed on Monday.

Crude palm oil production was down 1.35% in October from September to 1.70 million tons, while palm oil exports ticked up 11.07% to 1.73 million tons, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) said.

Malaysian palm oil futures up

A Reuters survey had forecast inventories at 1.92 million tons, with output seen at 1.76 million tons and exports at 1.63 million tons.