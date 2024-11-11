Nov 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Malaysia end-October palm oil stocks fall 6.32%, MPOB says

Reuters Published 11 Nov, 2024 10:28am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s palm oil stocks at the end of October fell 6.32% from the previous month to 1.88 million metric tons, data from the industry regulator showed on Monday.

Crude palm oil production was down 1.35% in October from September to 1.70 million tons, while palm oil exports ticked up 11.07% to 1.73 million tons, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) said.

Malaysian palm oil futures up

A Reuters survey had forecast inventories at 1.92 million tons, with output seen at 1.76 million tons and exports at 1.63 million tons.

Palm Oil Malaysian Palm Oil Board crude palm oil

