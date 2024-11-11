Challenge of terrorism: Federal govt to provide resources to Balochistan govt: Naqvi

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti and Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi in a meeting on Sunday reviewed the situation created after the suicide attack on railway station Quetta, discussed the measures taken for maintaining peace and the security of the public and protection of their properties in Balochistan.

Both leaders paid homage to the martyrs and offered prayers for the elevation of their ranks. The Interior Minister and Balochistan Chief Minister expressed complete solidarity with the families of the martyrs and said that the war against terrorism is the war of every Pakistani and defeat of enemies in this war is the first and last option.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi while talking to the chief minister said that the federal government will provide all-out support for maintaining peace and the complete eradication of terrorism from the province.

At least 24 killed, 45 injured in Quetta train station bomb blast, police say

Speaking on this occasion, the chief minister said that more efforts are being taken to ensure law and order situation, and reiterated that a handful of elements are involved in terrorist activities in Balochistan which would be rooted out in every way.

Later, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi were presided over a high-level meeting on the law and order situation in Balochistan here at Chief Minister’s Secretariat. The preliminary report of the suicide blast at Quetta railway station was presented in the meeting.

In the meeting, prayers were also offered for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs and expressed solidarity with bereaved families. It was decided in the meeting that decisive steps would be taken with full force to crush the terrorists and intelligence-based operations would be expanded to thwart the nefarious designs of anti-state elements.

Addressing the meeting, Mohsin Naqvi said that the federal government would provide all possible support to the Balochistan government to deal with the menace of terrorism. He also announced to provide resources to Balochistan on a priority basis.

He said that measures would be taken to provide trainings and strengthen the professional capabilities of Police, CTD, Levies and other forces of Balochistan to effectively deal with the menace of terrorism.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that the professional capabilities of Levies, Police and CTD would be strengthen and developed them on modern lines with the support of the federal government.

He expressed the government’s resolve to defeat enemies who want to weaken Pakistan by furthering their nefarious designs.

Sarfraz Bugti vowed to root out the menace of terrorism and ensure peace in the province.

Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Shahab Ali Shah, IG Police Balochistan, Moazzam Jah Ansari and other high officials including Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafqaat were attended the meeting.