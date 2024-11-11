AGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-11

PDP Chairman for increasing tree cover of Karachi

Recorder Report Published 11 Nov, 2024 06:03am

KARACHI: Expressing grave concern over lack of parks and gardens in Karachi besides cutting of mangroves in the coastal areas, Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Altaf Shakoor here Sunday demanded of the government of Sindh and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) to increase the tree cover of the megacity on urgent basis.

He said that we should follow the suit of the second megacity Lahore, where the government is taking efforts to increase tree plantation. He said the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) of Lahore is working to plant over 25 million trees during this year to boost Lahore’s low tree cover to 7 percent. He said the tree cover of Karachi should also be increased at least with the same ratio.

Altaf Shakoor said that tree cover primarily cool the air by shading surfaces such as concrete and asphalt, preventing heat storage and reducing the urban heat island effect. Tree cover can reduce land surface temperature by 10 to 20 degrees Celsius (18 to 36 degrees Fahrenheit) on a summer day.

He said trees produce oxygen, intercept airborne particulates, and reduce smog, enhancing a community’s respiratory health. The urban canopy directly contributes to meeting a city’s regulatory clean air requirements. He said access to trees, green spaces, and parks promote greater physical activity, and reduce stress, while improving the quality of life in our cities and towns.

