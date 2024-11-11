AGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-11

KP govt, WWF to launch ‘Recharge Pakistan Programme’

Recorder Report Published 11 Nov, 2024 06:03am

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government and World Wildlife Fund (WWF) have agreed in principles to expand mutual collaboration to mitigate flood damage and launching of WWF’s ‘Recharge Pakistan Programme’ in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

This was agreed during a meeting of the delegation of the WWF Pakistan led with KP Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur here at Chief Minister’s House, said an official handout issued here on Sunday.

The WWF delegation discussed the ongoing and proposed initiatives of WWF for the province in the field of environmental conservation.

Member of the Wildlife and Biodiversity Board Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, MNA Faisal Amin Gandapur, and relevant high ups of the provincial government were also present.

The meeting focused on enhancing collaboration between the provincial government and WWF Pakistan to strengthen environmental protection, wildlife conservation, and water resource management.

During a briefing on the Recharge Pakistan Programme, it was told that this seven-year initiative aims to increase green infrastructure, protect agricultural land from flood damage, and implement various water conservation projects in the province. The programme will protect 10,000 hectares of land from flood risks and take measures to raise the groundwater level. Additionally, strategies to boost agricultural productivity also came under discussion.

Hammad Naqvi praised the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s efforts to address climate change and environmental challenges, highlighting that these initiatives have gained international recognition. He reiterated WWF Pakistan’s commitment to collaborating with the provincial government to further strengthen these efforts.

Talking to the delegation, Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur welcomed the partnership with WWF Pakistan and emphasized that environmental conservation, wildlife protection, and water resource management are already priority areas for the provincial government. He assured full support for international organizations working in these fields and directed relevant department officials to coordinate with WWF Pakistan to finalize an action plan for the programme’s implementation.

Ali Amin Gandapur WWF flood flood damage floods in KP Recharge Pakistan Programme

