PTI leaders protest against police high-handedness in Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh Chapter President Haleem Adil Sheikh on Sunday addressed a press conference at the Karachi Press Club.

He was joined by PTI Sindh Acting General Secretary Dr Masroor Sial, Karachi President Raja Azhar, General Secretary Arsalan Khalid, Parliamentary Leader in Sindh Assembly Shabbir Qureshi, former MPA Jamal Siddiqui, PTI leaders Jafar-ul-Hassan, Sindh Labour Wing President Rana Azam, Sher Azam Domki, Naveeq Siddiqui, Waleed Hashmi, and other prominent figures.

During his speech, Haleem Adil Sheikh said, “We are here at Karachi Press Club to raise our voice. We believe that there is a restriction on media coverage at Insaf House, which is why our voice is not being shown. Politicians have an inseparable relationship with the media, and we are not viewed as we should be. Efforts are being made to suppress our voice, even though we represent the largest political party in Pakistan.”

He further stated, “Dr Masroor Sial, Raja Azhar, Arsalan Khalid, Rana Azam, and others were arrested two days ago for crimes they did not commit. They were subjected to police violence, and false FIRs were registered against them. Our people were attacked at Sohrab Goth, where our leaders were insulted, and a corrupt DSP acted unjustly. We do not fear jails; instead, our resolve strengthens when we face imprisonment. Sohrab Goth police mistreated Raja Azhar and others. The media has shown this police brutality. We might overlook false cases, but we will hold those accountable for insults and humiliation.”

Haleem Adil Sheikh claimed that the police at Sohrab Goth are involved in extortion, drug trafficking, and other illegal activities.

Haleem condemned the bomb blast at Quetta Railway Station, which resulted in the deaths of 32 citizens. He stated that those responsible for the attack are neither friends of the country nor the nation but are, in fact, enemies of both. He stressed the need to eliminate the scourge of terrorism and described the incident as extremely tragic.

Haleem noted that two days ago, the entire police force in Quetta was focused on targeting PTI workers, with law enforcement agencies preoccupied with preventing PTI’s public gathering. He argued that if the police had been performing their actual duties, the terrorist incident could have been avoided. He pointed out a similar situation in Sindh, where police efforts are primarily directed at apprehending PTI members instead of addressing genuine threats. He lamented that the rule of law and judicial independence have effectively been eroded in the country.

Sheikh stressed that Imran Khan is imprisoned not for personal gain or for his party but for the rights of the people. “After 20 days of injustice and abuse faced by Imran Khan in jail, the time has come for the final call. This time, we must achieve our goal and ensure the rule of law in the country,” he said. He called for the release of Imran Khan and other leaders, and for PTI’s stolen mandate to be returned, so the country can progress. He added, “If not granted justice, we will spread our message to every household, urging people to stand up for their rights.”

Haleem Adil also mentioned that since May, PTI has requested the Deputy Commissioner East for permission to hold a rally at Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi, without a response. He informed that a court hearing regarding the Karachi rally’s permission is scheduled for tomorrow. If Deputy Commissioner East denied for permission, they would appeal to Imran Khan to set a date for the rally and proceed regardless of opposition.

President Karachi Division Raja Azhar described a highly regrettable incident that occurred two days ago involving plainclothes individuals accompanying the Sohrab Goth police, who assaulted and verbally abused them. He stated, “Had these abuses been directed at Bilawal Bhutto, the police would have faced severe repercussions.” Azhar mentioned that they were peacefully heading to Swabi and standing in a ground when DSP Sohrab Goth, along with a heavy police contingent, attacked them.

Raja Azhar remarked that the police have become politicized, echoing Imran Khan’s sentiment that institutions should remain non-political. He noted, “Our workers were attacked by private thugs accompanying the police. I am an expert in self-defence; if private individuals attack with the police again, we will defend ourselves.”

He also pointed out that although DIG East promised action, no steps have been taken yet. Azhar called on the media to convey their legitimate stance to the public and declared, “As PTI Karachi President, I will wait for three days for justice. We will not tolerate the mistreatment of respectable citizens. The police did not insult me but the system itself. If justice is not served, we will go to court.”

Azhar also highlighted that the police in Karachi have failed to control street crime, citing that over 62,000 cases were reported within 10 months. In this period, 16,777 mobile phones were snatched, over 39,000 citizens were deprived of motorcycles, and 1,489 cars were stolen. Additionally, 19 cases of kidnapping for ransom and 80 extortion incidents were reported, while 478 citizens lost their lives in various incidents.