Peshawar: prices of essential food items show mixed trend

PESHAWAR: Mixed trend in prices of essential food commodities was witnessed in the retail market.

A weekly-survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday revealed prices of vegetables, cooking oil/ghee, sugar, flour and others remained high in the open market.

Price of one-kilogram live chicken has dropped to Rs385/kg from Rs410/kg in the open market, the survey said. Price of farm eggs has further increased in the market, as per survey, a dozen of farm eggs were available at Rs400/dozen against the price of Rs340/dozen in the previous week and the hen eggs at Rs500-600/dozen.

Cow meat prices also remained sky-high in the retail market. One-kilogram cow meat is being sold at Rs1300/kg without bone and Rs900/kg with bone. Price of mutton beef touched at Rs2400-2500/kg in the open market, it added.

According to the survey, the price of tomato has remained unchanged as being sold at Rs100-120/kg in the retail market. Price of onion has dropped, as available at Rs140 against the price of 180/ kg. Ginger and garlic are available at Rs800/kg and Rs400 and Rs600/kg respectively. Green chili was available at Rs120-150/kg, the survey said.

Prices of other veggie prices remained high in the open market. Peas was being sold at Rs300-400/ kg, capsicum at Rs150/kg, ladyfinger Rs80/kg, and curry Rs70/ kg and, Kachalu Rs150-200/ kg, turnip at Rs100-120/kg Eggplant (bringle) Rs100/ kg, Zucchini (tori) Rs80-100/ kg, Tinda Rs100/kg, lemon was being sold at Rs200/ kg, the survey said. Arvi was available at Rs150/kg, Karela (bitter gourd) at Rs150/kg, cabbage at Rs140/kg, red-colored potatoes available at Rs100-120/kg while white-colored potatoes are sold at Rs70-80/ kg in the retail market.

Price of flour also remained unchanged as 20-kg fine flour sac was being sold at Rs2200-2300 and brown-colored flour sac at Rs1800-1900 in the open market. Wheat flours other products like maida, soji and choker flour also remained sky-high in the retail market.

According to the survey, prices of all brands and qualities of beverages also remained high in the local market. Black tea was being sold at Rs1400-1500/ kg.

The survey said good quality rice (sela) was available at Rs270kg, while low quality rice was available at Rs250/kg, while tota rice was available at Rs180-200/kg.

The survey said dal mash was available at Rs550/kg, dal masoor at Rs320 per kilo, dal chilka (black) at Rs320/kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs260/kg, moonge at Rs280/kg, dhoti dal at Rs360/kg, dal channa at Rs280-300/ kg, white lobiya at Rs340/kg, red bean at Rs440/kg, Gram flour (baisen) at Rs280/kg, big-size white channa at Rs360 /kg, small-size white channa from Rs300/kg.

