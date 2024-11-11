AGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
AIRLINK 129.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
BOP 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.18%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.48%)
DCL 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.31%)
DFML 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
DGKC 87.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.86%)
FCCL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.5%)
FFBL 66.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
FFL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.42%)
HUBC 113.51 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (2.54%)
HUMNL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.76%)
KEL 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.88%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.68%)
MLCF 43.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.86%)
NBP 61.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.65%)
OGDC 192.20 Increased By ▲ 9.40 (5.14%)
PAEL 27.05 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (6.66%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.97%)
PPL 150.50 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (1.82%)
PRL 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.63%)
PTC 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SEARL 71.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.13%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TOMCL 36.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.55%)
TREET 16.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.54%)
TRG 51.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.27%)
UNITY 27.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 9,957 Increased By 115.5 (1.17%)
BR30 30,770 Increased By 733.6 (2.44%)
KSE100 93,292 Increased By 771.2 (0.83%)
KSE30 29,017 Increased By 230.5 (0.8%)
Nov 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-11-11

Sterling close to 2-1/2-year high

Reuters Published 11 Nov, 2024 06:03am

LONDON: Sterling was within striking distance of its highest level in more than 2-1/2 years against the euro on Friday as investors bet the European Central Bank would follow a faster monetary easing path than the Bank of England.

The BoE cut interest rates on Thursday for the second time since 2020 and said future reductions were likely to be gradual, as it predicted the British government’s first budget would lead to higher inflation and economic growth.

Last week’s budget, with its heavy borrowing and spending, prompted investors to dial back their bets on the pace of further rate cuts.

Investors expect the ECB to be more dovish than the BoE as the euro-zone economy is likely to be hit harder than the UK’s if incoming US President Donald Trump implements higher tariffs when he takes office on Jan. 20.

However, analysts’ views about the BoE easing path and its impact on the British currency remained mixed.

“We think there is a gap to be filled on the dovish side in the Sterling Overnight Index Average’s (Sonia) curve,” said Francesco Pesole, forex strategist at ING.

SONIA is the risk-free reference rate for the sterling market.

“Such repricing may, however, take some time to show, and the rate/growth differential with the euro zone means there should be continued resistance on a substantial shift higher in the euro/sterling cross,” he added.

The pound was down 0.05% at 83.24 pence per euro.

In mid-October, it hit 82.97 pence, its highest level since April 2022.

Rabobank sees the UK bank rate at 3.75% at the end of 2025 and no rate cut in December.

Money markets expect the ECB deposit and facility rate to fall to 2% by June from the current 3.25%.

Sterling was down 0.25% against the dollar at $1.2956.

Lee Hardman, senior forex strategist at MUFG, said he expected the euro to move closer to support from the 0.8200 level, which the pair hasn’t traded below since the initial fallout from the Brexit referendum in June 2016.

He also sees the bullish implications for the US dollar from a Trump victory and the likely Red Sweep, which will cap further upside for cable beyond the 1.3000 level.

Sterling sterling to usd

Comments

200 characters

Sterling close to 2-1/2-year high

Pak mission in China: 20 new posts created in Trade Section

International transshipment cargoes: FBR to allow inter-port movement

Bangladesh, Pakistan to take major steps aimed at improving relations

Challenge of terrorism: Federal govt to provide resources to Balochistan govt: Naqvi

Customs duty in 2023-24: Petroleum sector, imported vehicles top contributors

Rs237bn FED collected from cigarettes in 2023-24

FBR reshuffles 208 officers

PM arrives in Riyadh to attend Arab-Islamic Summit

WHT’s share in collection of direct taxes stands at 60pc

India will not travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy: PCB

Read more stories