AGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
AIRLINK 129.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
BOP 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.18%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.48%)
DCL 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.31%)
DFML 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
DGKC 87.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.86%)
FCCL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.5%)
FFBL 66.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
FFL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.42%)
HUBC 113.51 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (2.54%)
HUMNL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.76%)
KEL 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.88%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.68%)
MLCF 43.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.86%)
NBP 61.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.65%)
OGDC 192.20 Increased By ▲ 9.40 (5.14%)
PAEL 27.05 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (6.66%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.97%)
PPL 150.50 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (1.82%)
PRL 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.63%)
PTC 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SEARL 71.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.13%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TOMCL 36.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.55%)
TREET 16.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.54%)
TRG 51.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.27%)
UNITY 27.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 9,957 Increased By 115.5 (1.17%)
BR30 30,770 Increased By 733.6 (2.44%)
KSE100 93,292 Increased By 771.2 (0.83%)
KSE30 29,017 Increased By 230.5 (0.8%)
Nov 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-11-11

Gunmen kill 10 in bar shooting in Mexico’s Queretaro state

Reuters Published 11 Nov, 2024 06:03am

QUERETARO, (Mexico): Gunmen killed 10 people in a bar in the central Mexican state of Queretaro late Saturday, authorities said, adding to a wave of violent crime that is gripping several areas of the country.

The incident took place in a bar in the downtown area of the state’s capital, also known as Queretaro, where four gunmen entered, killing seven men and three women, according to the state attorney general and Queretaro city’s security chief.

Seven other people were injured. One person was so far in police custody, authorities said. Investigators were at the scene and also looking into a vehicle believed to be linked to the incident.

Queretaro is not commonly prone to high levels of violent crime, such as homicide, and is considered relatively safer than many other areas of Mexico.

“I reiterate to the people of Queretaro that there will be punishment for those responsible for this brutal act, we will continue to seal our borders and maintain the security of our state,” Queretaro governor Mauricio Kuri said on X.

Mexico is dealing with a security crisis linked to organized crime and warring factions of drug cartels that is one of the most pressing challenges for new Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum. There have been 2,788 homicides in the country since her inauguration on Oct 1., according to pollster TResearch’s analysis of government data.

Sheinbaum has vowed to crack down on violent crime and unveiled a security plan aimed at increasing opportunities for vulnerable young people, improving intelligence sharing among government institutions and beefing up the country’s National Guard.

Mexico gunmen

Comments

200 characters

Gunmen kill 10 in bar shooting in Mexico’s Queretaro state

Pak mission in China: 20 new posts created in Trade Section

International transshipment cargoes: FBR to allow inter-port movement

Bangladesh, Pakistan to take major steps aimed at improving relations

Challenge of terrorism: Federal govt to provide resources to Balochistan govt: Naqvi

Customs duty in 2023-24: Petroleum sector, imported vehicles top contributors

Rs237bn FED collected from cigarettes in 2023-24

FBR reshuffles 208 officers

PM arrives in Riyadh to attend Arab-Islamic Summit

WHT’s share in collection of direct taxes stands at 60pc

India will not travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy: PCB

Read more stories