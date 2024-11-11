AGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
King Charles leads silence for UK war dead as Kate returns to public life

AFP Published 11 Nov, 2024 06:03am

LONDON: King Charles III led Britain in two minutes of silence on Sunday to honour the country’s war dead at a remembrance service also attended by Catherine, Princess of Wales, as she returns to royal duties after cancer treatment.

The king, who was also diagnosed with cancer this year, was among the dignitaries laying wreaths at the Cenotaph memorial in central London after the nation fell silent at 11:00 am (1100 GMT).

Crowds lined the Whitehall area of the capital as political leaders including Prime Minister Keir Starmer, current and former members of the armed forces, and war veterans paid their respects to Britons killed in the world wars and other conflicts.

Catherine, wife of heir to the throne Prince William, watched the ceremony from a government building balcony as she stepped up her return to royal duties since ending chemotherapy in September.

The event came after she smiled and clapped alongside William at the Festival of Remembrance commemorative concert on Saturday night, the first major royal occasion she had attended since her treatment.

The events, two of the most important dates in the royal calendar, marked the first time the princess had carried out two consecutive days of public official engagements this year.

