AGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
AIRLINK 129.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
BOP 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.18%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.48%)
DCL 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.31%)
DFML 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
DGKC 87.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.86%)
FCCL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.5%)
FFBL 66.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
FFL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.42%)
HUBC 113.51 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (2.54%)
HUMNL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.76%)
KEL 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.88%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.68%)
MLCF 43.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.86%)
NBP 61.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.65%)
OGDC 192.20 Increased By ▲ 9.40 (5.14%)
PAEL 27.05 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (6.66%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.97%)
PPL 150.50 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (1.82%)
PRL 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.63%)
PTC 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SEARL 71.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.13%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TOMCL 36.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.55%)
TREET 16.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.54%)
TRG 51.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.27%)
UNITY 27.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 9,957 Increased By 115.5 (1.17%)
BR30 30,770 Increased By 733.6 (2.44%)
KSE100 93,292 Increased By 771.2 (0.83%)
KSE30 29,017 Increased By 230.5 (0.8%)
Nov 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style Print 2024-11-11

Judith Jamison, influential dancer and choreographer dies

Reuters Published 11 Nov, 2024 06:03am

NEW YORK: Judith Jamison, an acclaimed dancer and choreographer who for two decades was artistic director of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, died on Saturday in New York at the age of 81.

Her death at New York-Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center came after a brief illness, said Christopher Zunner, managing director of public relations at the dance company.

“We remember and are grateful for her artistry, humanity and incredible light, which inspired us all,” Zunner said.

Jamison grew up in Philadelphia and began dancing at the age of six, she said in a 2019 TED talk. She joined Ailey’s modern dance company in 1965, when few Black women were prominent in American dance, and performed there for 15 years.

In 1971, she premiered “Cry,” a 17-minute solo that Ailey dedicated “to all Black women everywhere—especially our mothers,” and which became a signature of the company, according to its website.

Judith Jamison dancer choreographer

Comments

200 characters

Judith Jamison, influential dancer and choreographer dies

Pak mission in China: 20 new posts created in Trade Section

International transshipment cargoes: FBR to allow inter-port movement

Bangladesh, Pakistan to take major steps aimed at improving relations

Challenge of terrorism: Federal govt to provide resources to Balochistan govt: Naqvi

Customs duty in 2023-24: Petroleum sector, imported vehicles top contributors

Rs237bn FED collected from cigarettes in 2023-24

FBR reshuffles 208 officers

PM arrives in Riyadh to attend Arab-Islamic Summit

WHT’s share in collection of direct taxes stands at 60pc

India will not travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy: PCB

Read more stories