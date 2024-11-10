AGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
AIRLINK 129.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
BOP 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.18%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.48%)
DCL 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.31%)
DFML 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
DGKC 87.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.86%)
FCCL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.5%)
FFBL 66.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
FFL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.42%)
HUBC 113.51 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (2.54%)
HUMNL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.76%)
KEL 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.88%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.68%)
MLCF 43.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.86%)
NBP 61.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.65%)
OGDC 192.20 Increased By ▲ 9.40 (5.14%)
PAEL 27.05 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (6.66%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.97%)
PPL 150.50 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (1.82%)
PRL 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.63%)
PTC 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SEARL 71.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.13%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TOMCL 36.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.55%)
TREET 16.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.54%)
TRG 51.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.27%)
UNITY 27.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 9,957 Increased By 115.5 (1.17%)
BR30 30,770 Increased By 733.6 (2.44%)
KSE100 93,292 Increased By 771.2 (0.83%)
KSE30 29,017 Increased By 230.5 (0.8%)
Nov 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Bangladesh to seek Interpol alert for fugitive Hasina loyalists

AFP Published 10 Nov, 2024 05:13pm

DHAKA: Bangladesh said Sunday it would request an Interpol "red notice" alert for fugitive leaders of the ousted regime of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who was toppled in a revolution in August.

"Those responsible for the indiscriminate killings during the mass uprising in July and August will be brought back from wherever they have taken refuge", Asif Nazrul, the interim government's law advisor, told reporters on Sunday.

"We will ensure they are arrested and brought to justice".

Dozens of Hasina's allies have been taken into custody since her regime collapsed, accused of involvement in a police crackdown that killed more than 700 people during the unrest that led to her ouster.

200 Bangladeshis abducted during Hasina regime still missing: inquiry

France-based Interpol publishes red notices at the request of a member nation, based on an arrest warrant issued in their home country.

Nazrul did not mention any individual by name, but Bangladesh has already issued an arrest warrant for 77-year-old Hasina -- last seen arriving in India after fleeing by helicopter as crowds stormed her palace.

Hasina's 15-year rule saw widespread human rights abuses, including the mass detention and extrajudicial killings of her political opponents.

Red notices issued by the global police body alert law enforcement agencies worldwide about fugitives.

Nazrul said they would request a red notice "as soon as possible".

India is a member of Interpol, but the red notice does not mean New Delhi must hand Hasina over.

Member countries can "apply their own laws in deciding whether to arrest a person", according to the group, which organises police cooperation between 196 member countries.

Hasina has been summoned to appear in court in Dhaka on November 18 to face charges of "massacres, killings, and crimes against humanity".

Mohammad Tajul Islam, chief prosecutor of Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT), told AFP on Sunday that the court had "sought arrest warrants for more than 60 individuals", and that "so far, around 25 have been arrested,".

Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina Mohammad Younis

Comments

200 characters

Bangladesh to seek Interpol alert for fugitive Hasina loyalists

Improvement in economic indicators: Govt alludes to ties with China, deals with KSA

At least 40 killed as Israel pounds Lebanon, Lebanese officials say

Taliban administration officials to attend UN climate conference in Azerbaijan

UN atomic watchdog chief to arrive in Iran Wednesday: state media

Donald Trump wins Arizona, sweeping all seven battleground states, Edison Research says

China, Indonesia enhance ties with key deals on lithium, green energy, tourism

PM to announce 5-year economic plan soon: Ahsan

PM will leave for KSA today

Fans replacement in Discos, KE: NEECA seeks PD’s help on mode of financing

Govt launches ‘Climaventures’: A $50m push for climate innovation, investment

Read more stories