AGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
AIRLINK 129.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
BOP 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.18%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.48%)
DCL 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.31%)
DFML 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
DGKC 87.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.86%)
FCCL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.5%)
FFBL 66.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
FFL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.42%)
HUBC 113.51 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (2.54%)
HUMNL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.76%)
KEL 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.88%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.68%)
MLCF 43.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.86%)
NBP 61.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.65%)
OGDC 192.20 Increased By ▲ 9.40 (5.14%)
PAEL 27.05 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (6.66%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.97%)
PPL 150.50 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (1.82%)
PRL 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.63%)
PTC 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SEARL 71.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.13%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TOMCL 36.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.55%)
TREET 16.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.54%)
TRG 51.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.27%)
UNITY 27.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 9,957 Increased By 115.5 (1.17%)
BR30 30,770 Increased By 733.6 (2.44%)
KSE100 93,292 Increased By 771.2 (0.83%)
KSE30 29,017 Increased By 230.5 (0.8%)
Nov 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Saudi army chief to visit Iran on rare trip: state media

AFP Published 10 Nov, 2024 05:10pm

TEHRAN: A top Saudi military official will visit Tehran on Sunday for talks with Iranian officials, state media reported, in a rare high-level meeting since the countries restored ties last year.

"Fayyad al-Ruwaili, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of Saudi Arabia, will travel to Iran at the head of a high-ranking military delegation" on Sunday, the local Tasnim news agency said.

He is scheduled to meet with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Bagheri in an effort to bolster "defence ties" between the countries, it reported.

Bagheri had declared Iran's readiness to improve military relations with Saudi Arabia in a phone call with the Saudi defence minister in November 2023, the official Iranian news agency IRNA reported at the time.

In March 2023, Iran and Saudi Arabia resumed relations under a surprise China-brokered deal.

Iran, Saudi plan joint military exercises: Iranian media

Tehran and Riyadh had severed ties in 2016 after Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran were attacked during protests over Riyadh's execution of Shia cleric Nimr al-Nimr.

They have long backed opposing sides in conflict zones across the region, most notably in Syria and Yemen.

In October, Saudi Arabia announced that it had held war games with Iran and other countries in the Sea of Oman.

Saudi Arabia Iran Mohammad Bagheri

Comments

200 characters

Saudi army chief to visit Iran on rare trip: state media

Improvement in economic indicators: Govt alludes to ties with China, deals with KSA

At least 40 killed as Israel pounds Lebanon, Lebanese officials say

Taliban administration officials to attend UN climate conference in Azerbaijan

UN atomic watchdog chief to arrive in Iran Wednesday: state media

Donald Trump wins Arizona, sweeping all seven battleground states, Edison Research says

China, Indonesia enhance ties with key deals on lithium, green energy, tourism

PM to announce 5-year economic plan soon: Ahsan

PM will leave for KSA today

Fans replacement in Discos, KE: NEECA seeks PD’s help on mode of financing

Govt launches ‘Climaventures’: A $50m push for climate innovation, investment

Read more stories