India’s Chopra brings on three-time Olympic champion Zelezny as coach

India’s two-time Olympic javelin medallist Neeraj Chopra has appointed Czech great Jan Zelezny as his coach, the 26-year-old said on Saturday.

Chopra, who followed up his gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 with a silver medal at this year’s Paris Games, had been coached by German Klaus Bartonietz, who retired this week.

“Growing up, I admired Jan’s technique and precision and spent a lot of time watching videos of him,” Chopra said in a statement published by the Sports Authority of India.

“He was the best in the sport for so many years, and I believe that working with him will be invaluable because our throwing styles are similar and his knowledge is unmatched.

“It’s an honour to have Jan by my side as I push towards the next level in my career, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Zelezny won gold at the 1992, 1996 and 2000 Olympics and silver in 1998. The 58-year-old also holds the men’s javelin record with a mark of 98.48 metres, achieved in 1996.

“I like his story and I see big potential, as he is young and able to improve,” Zelezny said in the statement.

“We are getting to know each other more closely and will start in person at a traditional winter camp in South Africa.

“I believe in his progress, especially in the technical aspect, so that he can continue achieving top positions at the main championships.”