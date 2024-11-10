AGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
World

Two injured in Russian air attack on Odesa, Ukraine officials say

Reuters Published 10 Nov, 2024 10:51am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

At least two people were injured and buildings were damaged in an overnight Russian drone attack on Ukraine’s southern region of Odesa, Ukrainian officials said on Sunday.

“The enemy has once again launched a massive attack on our region,” the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Odesa region said on its social media account. “Garages with cars and property were on fire, residential buildings, shops were damaged.”

Oleh Kiper, governor of the region on the Black Sea coast, said, without providing further detail, that the attack caused some fires.

The scale of the attack was not immediately clear.

Russian drone attack on Ukraine’s Odesa kills one, injures 13, governor says

Video footage posted by the emergency services showed firefighters combing in the dark through a pile of a building debris and an apartment building with blown-out windows, while residents gathered in front.

There was no immediate comment from Russia about the attack. Both sides deny targeting civilians in the war that Moscow launched with a full-scale invasion on Ukraine in February 2002, but thousands of civilians have since died, the vast majority of them Ukrainian.

