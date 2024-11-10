AGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
AIRLINK 129.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
BOP 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.18%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.48%)
DCL 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.31%)
DFML 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
DGKC 87.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.86%)
FCCL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.5%)
FFBL 66.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
FFL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.42%)
HUBC 113.51 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (2.54%)
HUMNL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.76%)
KEL 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.88%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.68%)
MLCF 43.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.86%)
NBP 61.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.65%)
OGDC 192.20 Increased By ▲ 9.40 (5.14%)
PAEL 27.05 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (6.66%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.97%)
PPL 150.50 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (1.82%)
PRL 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.63%)
PTC 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SEARL 71.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.13%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TOMCL 36.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.55%)
TREET 16.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.54%)
TRG 51.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.27%)
UNITY 27.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 9,957 Increased By 115.5 (1.17%)
BR30 30,770 Increased By 733.6 (2.44%)
KSE100 93,292 Increased By 771.2 (0.83%)
KSE30 29,017 Increased By 230.5 (0.8%)
Nov 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US ordered TSMC to halt shipments to China of chips used in AI applications

Reuters Published 10 Nov, 2024 10:31am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NEW YORK/SINGAPORE: The U.S. ordered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, opens new tab to halt shipments of advanced chips to Chinese customers that are often used in artificial intelligence applications starting Monday, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The Department of Commerce sent a letter to TSMC imposing export restrictions on certain sophisticated chips, of 7 nanometer or more advanced designs, destined for China that power AI accelerator and graphics processing units (GPU), the person said.

The U.S. order, which is being reported for the first time, comes just weeks after TSMC notified the Commerce Department that one of its chips had been found in a Huawei AI processor, as Reuters reported last month. Tech research firm Tech Insights had taken apart the product, revealing the TSMC chip and apparent violation of export controls.

Huawei, at the center of the U.S. action, is on a restricted trade list, which requires suppliers to obtain licenses to ship any goods or technology to the company.

Any license that could aid Huawei’s AI efforts would likely be denied.

TSMC suspended shipments to China-based chip designer Sophgo after its chip matched the one found on the Huawei AI processor, sources told Reuters last month.

Reuters could not determine how the chip ended up on Huawei’s Ascend 910B, released in 2022, viewed as the most advanced AI chip available from a Chinese company.

The latest clampdown hits many more companies and will allow the U.S. to assess whether other companies are diverting chips to Huawei for its AI processor.

As a result of the letter, TSMC notified affected clients that it was suspending shipments of chips starting Monday, the person said. The Commerce Department declined comment.

Taiwan’s TSMC says full-year revenue forecast to grow nearly 30%

“TSMC has had regular discussions with the government on export control issues and has made it clear that it will comply with domestic and international regulations,” Taiwan’s economy ministry said in a statement to Reuters, referring specific questions to TSMC.

A spokesperson for TSMC also declined to comment beyond saying it was a “law-abiding company…committed to complying with all applicable rules and regulations, including applicable export controls.”

The Commerce Department communication - known as an “is informed” letter - allows the U.S. to bypass lengthy rule-writing processes to quickly impose new licensing requirements on specific companies.

Ijiwei, a Chinese media site covering the semiconductor industry, reported on Friday that TSMC notified Chinese chip design companies it would suspend 7 nanometer or below chips for AI and GPU customers beginning Nov. 11.

The action comes as both Republican and Democratic lawmakers have raised concerns about the inadequacy of export controls on China and the Commerce Department’s enforcement of them.

In 2022, the Commerce Department sent is-informed letters to Nvidia and AMD restricting their ability to export top AI-related chips to China, and to chip equipment makers like Lam Research, Applied Materials and KLA to restrict tools to make advanced chips to China.

The restrictions in those letters were later turned into rules that apply to companies beyond them.

The U.S. has been delayed in updating rules on tech exports to China. As Reuters reported in July, the Biden administration drafted new rules on some foreign exports of chipmaking equipment and planned to add about 120 Chinese companies to the Commerce Department’s restricted entity list, including chipmaking factories, toolmakers, and related companies.

But despite plans for an August release, and later tentative target dates for publication, the rules still have not been issued.

China TSMC AI Department of Commerce Huawei AI processor

Comments

200 characters

US ordered TSMC to halt shipments to China of chips used in AI applications

PM to announce 5-year economic plan soon: Ahsan

PM will leave for KSA today

Fans replacement in Discos, KE: NEECA seeks PD’s help on mode of financing

Govt launches ‘Climaventures’: A $50m push for climate innovation, investment

Property values in Karachi: New SRO retains rebate provision, FBR asked

US condemns Quetta bombing

Russia, Malaysia and Turkiye offer condolences

Over 26 killed in attack at railway station by BLA

VVIP aircraft being used by President, PM: Rs1.8bn approved for overhauling

Bank’s income case: FBR restrained from initiating ‘coercive’ action

Read more stories